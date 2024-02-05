At the start of 2024 and a new City Council term, here is the key data informing goals

At the start of a new year and a new Fort Collins City Council term, city staff gave council members an updated look at the lay of the land last month.

During a work session, council members reviewed information about demographics and trends in Fort Collins and how it's going when it comes to making progress on the multiple strategic plans that guide city action on things like climate goals and housing supply.

This information was meant to help them as they began goal setting for the two-year term.

Read on to see how Fort Collins is growing, living, commuting and faring on its stated goals.

Unless otherwise noted, information below is from the Jan. 23 work session presentation by city staff to City Council. Jacob Castillo, the city's chief sustainability officer, offered this caveat for the data:

"This is not supposed to be a complete overview of everything that's happening in Fort Collins, but rather a 50,000-foot view of some major trends and forces that are impacting our community and our region," he told council.

What is Fort Collins' population and how is it changing?

According to the state demographer's office, as of November 2023, there were 171,848 residents. This includes Colorado State University students.

Population growth has slowed down over the years, and that is expected to continue. The current decade, ending in 2030, is expected to see 1.6% growth, while the previous two decades saw 2% growth.

That compares with growth rates of 3% to 4% prior to 2000 and above 5% from 1950 to 1970.

In 2023, the growth rate was 0.44%.

During the meeting, council member Kelly Ohlson pointed out that the 4% growth in the 1970s is still fewer people than 2% growth in 2020, because the number of residents is so much greater.

What else to know about Fort Collins' population

The median age is 36, according to the city's presentation, and the population continues to get older.

In fact, the number of people 75 and older is expected to grow twice as fast as the general population.

Median income: $78,977

Education: 58% of people 25 and older have completed four or more years of college

Poverty rate: 16.2%

What does the housing landscape look like?

Since a 2016 peak, there's been a decline in new housing units being built.

That year, around 1,800 units were built. In 2022, just over 600 units were built.

In recent years, multifamily units have made up a greater share than either single-family or mixed-use units.

A chart presented by Fort Collins city staff at the Jan. 23 City Council work session shows the number and types of new residential units built in the city from 2012 to 2022.

This is no news to anyone, but housing is becoming less affordable.

In 2023, 20% of homes were considered affordable for median-income households. That's a sharp decline from 72% in 2020 and 86% in 2012.

And renters are more burdened by the cost of housing than homeowners: 57% of renters pay more than 30% of their income on housing, while 20% of homeowners do.

Number of housing units in Fort Collins: 70,247 (2023 data from Fort Collins Utilities)

What's happening with the region's air quality and emissions?

The region's air quality continues to get downgraded due to ozone levels. It's the 15th worst city out of 227 nationwide, according to the American Lung Association.

And Larimer County has been deemed a "severe" violator of federal air quality standards, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, along with some other Front Range counties.

Locally, the largest source of ozone-causing emissions is vehicles and small gas engines, like lawn equipment, city staff said in their presentation.

Regionally, it's oil and gas development.

How many people commute in and out of Fort Collins for work?

Census data shows that in 2021, the number of people both living and working in the city dropped 10% compared with 2015.

That's partly because some of those people are aging out of the workforce, Castillo said.

At the same time, the number of people living outside of Fort Collins and commuting in to work increased almost 15%.

Most people are coming from Loveland, followed by Windsor, then Greeley, the data showed.

Trips leaving Fort Collins daily: 35,600 (same as 2015)

Trips entering daily: 47,200 (up from 41,200 in 2015)

Daily internal trips: 32,600 (down from 36,600 in 2015)

What does the jobs picture look like in Fort Collins?

Fort Collins' labor force participation is 70.4%, and this is higher than the national average, Castillo said.

The top industry in terms of the number of businesses in Fort Collins is professional, scientific and technical services, which includes things like legal, accounting and marketing business. The number of these businesses is around 2,000.

Second place goes to health care and social assistance, which includes mental health services. These number around 1,000 establishments.

When it comes to which industries have the most jobs, No. 1 is the health care and social assistance sector, followed by education and food services/accommodation. Both industries provide 15,000 jobs each in Fort Collins.

So what kind of progress is the city making on its plans and goals?

The city has multiple strategic plans that outline its goals in key areas. Here's a look at some of those plans and the progress on them at the moment:

ACTIVE MODES PLAN:

The goal that goes with this plan is that by 2032, 50% of all trips in the city are taken using active modes of transportation, like walking or riding a bike.

City staff told council that with it being a recently adopted plan, they feel optimistic it's on track to meet the goal.

The plan calls for things like expanding the city's network of bike lanes; prioritizing bike and pedestrian crossing projects on the busiest roads; and using "road diets" to make more room for bike and pedestrian improvements.

More than $30 million in potential projects have identified, but no dedicated funding has been allocated for them yet.

VISION ZERO PLAN:

This is a plan to help the city attain a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2032.

But bike and motorcycle crashes that caused serious injury or death were up 45% in 2023.

The plan suggests safety-focused infrastructure projects, finding ways to lower speeds, partnering with police, and outreach and education, among other strategies.

TRANSIT MASTER PLAN:

This plan seeks to increase ridership on public transit 122% by 2040.

City staff told council that currently this goal is unattainable and there should be an urgent focus on funding, staffing, operations costs and the perception of safety.

Staff suggests a "complete system optimization and action plan" for the city's transit system, along with: strengthening partnerships with places like Poudre School District, Colorado State University and major employers; recruiting and retaining talent; and finding "resilient" funding for grant matches.

HOUSING STRATEGIC PLAN:

This plan's goal is to see affordable housing units account for 10% of all housing in the city by 2040. Its vision is that, "Everyone has healthy, stable housing they can afford."

Fort Collins currently invests an average of $2.7 million a year in affordable housing, and that money comes from all sources, including federal.

Currently, affordable housing makes up about 5% of units. In order to get to that 10% goal, the city would need to add 282 units per year — that's more than double the average of 120 units it has been preserving or producing for two decades.

Meanwhile, the costs of building have increased more than 50% in four years. The average cost to develop a unit was about $434,000 in 2023, compared with $285,000 in 2019.

Other goals of the Housing Strategic Plan are to increase housing supply, affordability, diversity, stability, equity, accessibility and to preserve existing affordable housing.

ECONOMIC HEALTH STRATEGIC PLAN:

This plan, approved in late 2023, has these goals:

Increase business owner representation to match city demographics.

Increase business survivability of longer than five years from 45% to 50%.

Add 1,800 jobs in targeted sectors, like life science and climate technology.

Increase representation in employment in those sectors.

Shift to a circular economy work plan, where the focus is on eliminating waste through reduction, recycling and reuse, and creating business models that promote this.

OUR CLIMATE FUTURE PLAN:

The city's goals are to reduce community greenhouse gas emissions by:

50% below 2005 levels by 2026

80% by 2030

100% by 2050

So where is the city now on these goals? In 2021, emissions were down 24% from those 2005 levels.

The city also aims to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030. In 2021, about 51% of the city's electricity consumption came from renewable energy sources.

It also seeks to achieve zero waste, or 100% landfill diversion, by 2030. As of 2021, 49% of all waste was still going to the landfill.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins demographics, housing, transportation and climate data