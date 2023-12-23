Start 2024 hiking at Franklin Mountains State Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Year’s is just around the corner, and what better way to start the 2024 resolutions off with a bang than with a fun hike.

If you are trying to get moving this new year, check out the Franklin Mountains State Park January programs.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 1:

1st Day Hike to Upper Sunset Trail

1st day hike to Upper Sunset Trail – Two hours available: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

– Easy-moderate 3-mile trail hike. Upper Sunset goes along a ridgeline with some short steep inclines and declines; the way back will be on Tom Mays trail that runs parallel to the road.

– Meeting location: Picnic sites 1-5 (first turn to the left after you pass the visitors center).

– What to bring: water, hiking shoes/boots, snacks, weather appropriate clothing.

– Fees: $5 park entrance fee for participants 13 years of age and up, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children 12 years of age and under.

Saturday, Jan. 6:

Peak Challenge to North Franklin Peak

Peak Challenge to North Franklin Peak – 8 a.m.

– 8-mile hike to North Franklin Peak. The hike will begin with a gradual incline over scree; then transition to a steady climb over loose rocks. Continue to meander across the ridgeline to the highest peak in the park.

– Meeting location: West Cottonwood Spring Trailhead.

– What to bring: water (2-4 liters), hiking shoes/boots, lunch or snacks, weather-appropriate clothing. Hikers with less than 1.5 liters of water or inadequate gear will not be allowed to attempt this hike.

– Fees: $5 park entrance fee for participants 13 years of age and up, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children 12 years of age and under.

Saturday, Jan. 13:

Women Hike on Lower Sunset Trail

Women Hike on Lower Sunset Trail (loop 1) – 8:30 a.m.

– Easy-moderate 3-mile loop. Starting with a descent down an old Jeep road then transitioning into a well-maintained trail that climbs up and out of the canyon meandering around rock outcroppings before making its way back up.

– Meeting location: End loop/end of Tom Mays Rd.

– What to bring: water, hiking shoes/boots, lunch or snacks, weather-appropriate clothing.

– Fees: $5 park entrance fee for participants 13 years of age and up, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children 12 years of age and under.

Saturday, Jan. 27:

Old Tin Mine Tour

Old Tin Mine Tour – 8 a.m.

– Moderate-difficult 6-mile hike. The trail is a well-marked old Jeep road with a gentle but steady climb for about 3 miles until you arrive at the mines. You can explore two of the old mine shafts and the ruins of the smelter before heading back.

– Meeting location: Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park.

– What to bring: water, hiking shoes/boots, lunch or snacks, weather weather-appropriate clothing.

– Fees: $5 park entrance fee for participants 13 years of age and up, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children 12 years of age and under. Purchase your day pass ahead of time online at www.texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com or bring exact change as Rangers are unable to make changes.

Sunday, Jan. 28:

Last Sunday Hike to Agave Loop

Last Sunday Hike to Agave Loop – 8:30 a.m.

– This hike is a moderate 1.5 mile that begins with a gradual incline through a well-maintained switchback trail to wide open vistas to the west. The return trip travels down over scree proving challenging for some.

– Meeting location: West Cottonwood Spring Trailhead.

– What to bring: water, hiking shoes/boots, lunch or snacks, weather-appropriate clothing.

– $5 park entrance fee for participants 13 years of age and up, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children 12 years of age and under.

You can call (915) 444-9121 to reserve your spot for any of these hikes.

