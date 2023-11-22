'The start of it all': Christmas parade brings holiday spirit to town

Nov. 22—ASHLAND — A sizable crowd gathered along Carter Avenue and proved one thing Tuesday night: You can't rain on Ashland's Christmas parade.

Hundreds of families lined the streets for the return of the annual parade. With a different location, damp grounds from rain and cool temperatures, attendees did not let it ruin the Christmas vibe.

Patty Holbrook was among the hundreds watching the parade. As many others in attendance, Holbrook said the event has become a tradition.

She said she could not miss seeing her six-month-old granddaughter who was selected as Miss Baby Queen of Poage Landing this year stroll through the parade route on Carter Avenue.

"Our daughter was always in it growing up," Holbrook said. "We had to come; we always come down."

Holbrook said she is no stranger when it comes to the Christmas parade. She has been coming to the parade for years and it marks the beginning of the holiday season.

"This is the beginning of it all and I just think it's wonderful," she said.

Kara Feller, of Garner Baptist Church, was dancing in the parade with other members of her church. She said their Christmas-themed float depicted a "heavenly Christmas."

"We have an imagining of what maybe heaven would have looked like when Jesus came down," Feller said. "We have doves to represent peace, butterflies to represent change ... just a way to represent the Jesus part of Christmas."

"It's a tradition that we have been doing for years that we love to participate in."

Sen. Robin Webb, representative of the 18th District in Kentucky since 2009, served as the parade's grand marshal.

Ginger Dickens said the parade has been a staple throughout her life.

"It's a big tradition," Dickens said. "This parade is community, it makes community, you can see everyone from around here ... is here. This is our community. I've been coming since a little girl; I am just glad that I can now bring my grandson and he's enjoying it just like I did."

Kylie Davis was in a group passing out candy to children. She said the parade brings everyone together.

"It gets everyone together and gets everyone out of the house," Davis said.

Hannah Williams, a youngster sitting along the sidewalk, said the cold weather and damp grounds were not raining on her joy of watching the parade.

She said, "My favorite thing is maybe seeing all the floats and stuff. It's a really happy time to be with your family."

Cindy Rigsby was standing with her grandson along the sidewalk clapping and cheering on the parade. She said the parade continues to get better each year.

"We've been coming here for years," Rigsby said. "It's a great thing for families to get out and do things together.

"It's a miracle," she said in reference to the rain stopping in time for the parade. ... Last year was really cold, but I think it gets better and better every year. She said she enjoyed watching her church, House of Grace on Greenup Avenue, being in the parade.

Winners of the band and float competitions for the Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade are listed below:

Band Winners

1st place — Valley High School Marching Band.

2nd place- Ashland Paul Blazer High School.

3rd place — Green High School Marching Band.

Float Winners

"Best theme" — Little Garner Baptist Church.

"Best of Show" — House of Grace.

"Runner-up" — Tri-State Rehab Services.

