Start date confirmed for seven-month roadworks

The start date for major road improvements in Lincoln has been confirmed.

A seven-month maintenance and resurfacing project in the city centre will start on Monday 15 April.

The work will be on Newland, between Wigford Way and The Avenue, along with some of Wigford Way, Mint Lane and Lucy Tower Street.

Richard Davies, executive member for highways, says the improvement scheme is a “massive piece of work right in the heart of Lincoln”.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said traffic management throughout the project will include 24/7 westbound lane closure of Newland and full night-time road closures as needed.

Specific dates and details for traffic management are being finalised and will be shared closer to the time, once a contractor is confirmed.

'Decades more use'

Mr Davies confirmed the work will completely rebuild the carriageway along Newland, replacing kerbs and footways and improving highways drainage.

Another huge part of the project will be to replace two of Lincoln’s oldest sets of traffic signals at the Lucy Tower Street/Newland junction and at the Carholme Road/Brayford Way junction.

“Carrying all of this work out will mean this stretch of road will be able to withstand decades more use before more highways improvements need to be done," said Mr Davies.

“We’ll also be appointing a dedicated public liaison officer for the project so that businesses and residents have a single point of contact for any concerns or issues they may have.”

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More news from Lincolnshire

Related internet links