Start of Ebola vaccinations in Guinea delayed by poor weather

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CONAKRY (Reuters) - The start of a vaccination campaign against Ebola in southeastern Guinea has been delayed by a day after the vaccines did not arrive in the country on Sunday due to bad weather, health authorities said.

The start of inoculations in the Nzérékoré region, where an outbreak of the deadly virus was declared last weekend, is now expected on Tuesday, rather than on Monday, the National Agency of Health Safety (ANSS) said on Facebook.

A flight carrying the 11,000 vaccine doses was due to arrive on Sunday from Europe, but was unable to land in the capital Conakry, which like much of coastal West Africa is experiencing heavy dust brought by winds from the Sahara Desert.

ANSS said the vaccines would now arrive in Conakry on Monday.

Guinea has recorded four confirmed and four probable cases, including five deaths, in the first resurgence of Ebola since the 2013-2016 outbreak that killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Aaron Ross)

Recommended Stories

  • Seven Niger election officials killed by landmine on poll day

    It is not known whether the seven electoral commission employees who died were deliberately targeted.

  • Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after winter storm need help, officials says

    The mayors of two of the largest cities in Texas said the state should help pay some of the eye-watering electricity bills sent to residents after the devastating and deadly winter storm that caused widespread blackouts. Texas has a highly unusual deregulated energy market that allows consumers to choose between scores of competing electricity providers. Some providers sell electricity at wholesale prices that rise in sync with demand, which skyrocketed as a record-breaking freeze gripped a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, killing at least two dozen people and knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak.

  • Malcolm X family says letter shows NYPD and FBI conspired in his murder

    Ex-undercover officer claims in posthumous letter he was pressured to lure activist’s security men into committing crimes Malcolm X in 1965. Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Almost 56 years since the day Malcolm X was assassinated in New York City, lawyers and family members of the late civil rights and Black nationalist leader released new evidence they claim shows the NYPD and FBI conspired in his murder. It comes in the form of a deathbed letter attributed to a former undercover NYPD officer who claimed he was pressured by supervisors to lure two of Malcolm X’s security men into committing crimes, a few days before the assassination on 21 February 1965. The arrests kept the two men from managing door security at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights on the day of the shooting, according to the letter. The letter, written by Raymond Wood, was authorised for posthumous release by a cousin. It was read on Saturday at a press conference attended by three of X’s daughters and members of Wood’s family. No details about the circumstances and timing of Wood’s death were provided. “Under the direction of my handlers,” the letter states, “I was told to encourage leaders and members of the civil rights groups to commit felonious acts.” Last year, the assassination was the subject of a six-part Netflix documentary, Who Killed Malcolm X?, which revisited longstanding questions over whether two of three men convicted in the shooting were innocent. In 2011, an NYPD detective involved wrote: “The investigation was botched.” The documentary prompted the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, to review convictions in the case. Following Saturday’s news conference, Vance’s office said the review was “active and ongoing”. In a separate statement, the NYPD said it had “provided all available records relevant to that case” to Vance and “remains committed to assist with that review in any way”. The FBI did not comment. Malcolm X was shot seconds after stepping to a lectern to speak. Days earlier, he told an interviewer he believed members of the Nation of Islam were seeking to kill him. He was being surveilled by the FBI at the time. His home in Queens was firebombed the week before he was killed. One of his daughters, Ilyasah Shabazz, told the press conference on Saturday she had lived with decades of uncertainty. “Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

  • The black-footed ferret was believed extinct until 18 were discovered on a Wyoming ranch. Now scientists have cloned one using 33-year-old DNA.

    Once thought to be extinct, the cloning is a first for a US endangered species, ushering a new era for North America's only ferret species.

  • WHO Panel to Recommend ‘Deeper’ Study into First COVID Patient

    A World Health Organization panel will recommend more comprehensive contact tracing of the first known COVID-19 patient in Wuhan, China and the supply chain of the wildlife market where it is thought to have originated in its preliminary report into the origins of the coronavirus. The panel will call on Chinese officials to conduct a deeper investigation into the contact history of the first known patient, who is believed to have contracted the virus on December 8, 2019, according to CNN. Investigators have described the patient as a white-collar worker in his forties who “lived a typical urban life.” “He did not do crowded sporting activities. His main hobby was surfing the Internet,” said Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO investigation team. The patient, who reportedly did not have a history of traveling far from home, revealed to the WHO team that his parents had visited a wet market in Wuhan shortly before he was infected. “Then he said at the end of the interview — and it was all being translated and the translator, specifically said — ‘My parents visited a local community wet market,'” Daszak said. That market is separate from the Huanan seafood market where experts believe the virus originated. “Now, to use the term ‘wet market,’ especially under this political constraint we were under, tells me something very significant: that the other markets in Wuhan — not [only] Huanan market, other markets — sold wildlife products,” Daszak said. Professor Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the network he was shocked that Chinese officials had not investigated “two important clues like that.” “They have top-notch scientists, who are much more knowledgeable than most in terms of recognizing the importance of this information,” he said. The panel will also recommend an immediate probe into the supply chain of the Huanan seafood market, according to CNN. Chinese scientists gave the WHO team a list of farms in the southern provinces of Yunnan, Guangxi, and Guangdong that supplied the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan with wildlife, Daszak said. “There will be recommendations that will include going down to those farms, testing farmers, interviewing and testing relatives, and finding out if there is any evidence that there were outbreaks down there before Wuhan,” Daszak said. The team announced earlier this month that the virus was likely spread from an animal to humans, calling a theory that the virus was released in a lab accident “extremely unlikely.” “Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said then. “However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” Embarek said. “Therefore it is not a hypothesis that we advise to suggest future studies . . . into the understanding of the origin of the virus.” Health experts have said that the novel coronavirus likely originated in Wuhan, China in November 2019. Scientists in recent months have questioned whether the virus originated at a live animal market in Wuhan or was the result of a lab accident at one of the city’s two laboratories — the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Centers for Disease Control — that had been studying coronaviruses that originated in bats. China has argued that the virus did not start within its borders and instead has peddled other theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere. The WHO team, which draws on experts from ten countries, is considering several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans. The team’s work is meant to be an initial step in investigating the origins of the virus, which is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans via another species of wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat.

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • McDavid records natural hat trick, Oilers rout Flames 7-1

    Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and added two assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. McDavid assisted on the Oilers' first two goals before scoring Edmonton’s next three. The best of McDavid's three goals came on a two-on-one in the second period.

  • Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 18 and added two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “The recipe for our success has been us competing and working hard,” Matthews said. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 30 saves.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Russia’s TikTok Generation Is Putin’s Achilles’ Heel

    Ludovic Marin/AFP via GettyOn Feb. 3, an influx of young Russians flooded my Instagram inbox and followers list. Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, had just reposted my recent Instagram story: a photo of Navalny in court, holding up his hands to form the shape of a heart, which had made the cover of The Wall Street Journal.My family emigrated from Russia to the U.S. in the 1990s, when I was 13 years old, but I couldn’t recall meeting Russian teenagers and young people quite like them before: an entire generation who grew up under Putin’s reign. Across their social media pages on Instagram and TikTok, they come across as purposeful, bold and creative. They made political videos on TikTok and Instagram. Some of them identified as feminists, vegan activists, dancers, musicians, and aspiring lawyers. They seemed to march to the beat of a different drum, sharing a set of universal values that differed from that of their parents and grandparents. It was like they were visitors from another planet.When Navalny flew back to Moscow on Jan. 17 and was swiftly detained, his team was able to mobilize thousands of people in cities across Russia’s 11 time zones. After the Russian court sentenced Navalny to two and a half years’ imprisonment, his supporters continued to protest in the streets. Videos shared on social media showed teenagers tearing up Putin’s portraits in schools and replacing them with photos of Navalny.On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Navalny’s team held a campaign they called “Love Is Stronger than Fear,” inspired by Navalny’s gesture to his wife in court. “We’re calling on all residents of the big Russian cities to do one some simple thing on February 14, 8pm,” Navalny’s team wrote. “Go outside and turn on the flash on your phone, lift it up and stand there for a few minutes.”On Sunday, there were several protests, mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg where a few hundred women gathered in solidarity with Navalny’s wife Yulia, according to AFP. Separately, “tens of thousands” of people answered Navalny’s call for the Valentine’s Day campaign, braving winter temperatures and going outside with flashlights for symbolic vigils in “hundreds of courtyards” across the country, according to estimates from Navalny's team.This time, the turnout was smaller and more peaceful, without the violent clashes with police and mass detentions that characterized the pro-Navalny protests last month. Instead, the government’s response moved behind the scenes, focusing on pressuring social media platforms and taking measures against those who imply they are even thinking about taking to the streets. Immediately after the Valentine’s Day events, there were reports of retaliation against those who participated in the campaign, including a COVID-19 nurse, Saidanvar Sulaimonov, who was fired after participating in the “Love Is Stronger than Fear” campaign and taking a picture of himself indoors wearing protective equipment, Meduza reported.Even before Sunday’s events, many young people expressed skepticism about the long-term impact of this new wave of protests. Aram Badalyam, a 25-year-old indie folk musician based in Krasnodar, southern Russia—the region where Putin’s alleged palace is located—calls the protests “toothless.” Navalny’s investigation and the burst of political activism he saw in the country and in Krasnodar inspired him to write a song about the palace. “Navalny speaks their language,” he says of the new generation of supporters. “He is persistent, courageous and brave. Bravery is a rarity in Russia.”This is the type of grassroots mobilization that has set Navalny apart from other opposition leaders and allowed him to connect with this new generation through social media, like in this TikTok video where he shows off his investigation of his own poisoning. From providing copies of flyers to put up in their neighborhoods in a Google drive to continuing to post investigative videos even while Navalny is in prison—his team is teaching this new generation a new methodology of protesting and political activism.“Navalny’s offering instruments, protests for examples, where others opposition members can show up and unite for common goals,” says 23-year-old, St. Petersburg-based Nikolai, who spoke with The Daily Beast under a pseudonym. “For me Navalny is also about the people he gathered around him, people who are fighting the system and are helping others.”Navalny’s anti-corruption activities have not only educated this new generation about the state of affairs in their country, but it has also taught them how to fight corruption in the existing system. It showed them what works. “I trust Navalny because he provides arguments and facts,” says Catherine Shipilova, 17 years old, an aspiring lawyer, who is counting the months until she officially becomes “an adult” in Russia. “I plan to apply to law school, I would like to help people,” she says. “I love Russia, but I’m against our current government.”In an interview with Russian radio platform Echo Moskvy, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian oil tycoon who himself was imprisoned for a decade, noted that Putin’s response to Navalny’s latest investigation into the president’s alleged palace showed the disconnect between the ruling regime and this new generation. This almost two-hour investigation into an imperial-style palace in southern Russia received over 112 million views within a month. Putin has dismissed the video as boring, calling it a “montage,” and claiming that “nothing that is listed there as my property belongs to me or my close relatives, and never did.” Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov continued to deny any ownership.Khodorkovsky called Putin’s response to the viral video more shocking than the investigation itself. “It’s a joke,” he said. “It’s natural that the young generation wants something different. The government can listen to them. But for this you need institutions in which you set up rules, and the young people live their lives within the framework. But our government doesn’t want to set up frameworks. They want to rule it all in order to remain in power.”A Levada Center opinion poll showed a quarter of Russians had seen the palace video, and that younger people, aged 18-24, absorbed it the most. According to the poll, 37 percent of the younger age group had seen it, more than any other group.Putin’s first public response to Navalny’s viral investigation into Putin’s reported palace in southern Russia was mocked widely on social media. One TikTok video showed Putin speaking from a deep purple “hookah” room that showed a metal pole in the middle of the room as he explained that there were no documents linking him to the palace.The Kremlin’s response has included a range of denials of any connections to the palace, heavy-handed mass detainment, and more tech-savvy measures to detain participants before the protests using facial recognition technology. But the primary focus of the government's response has been to crack down on social media sites that enable information sharing, mobilization, and political engagement. Following the first wave of protests, Russian media censorship agency Roskomnadzor zeroed in on the most popular social media agencies, even ordering them to remove protest-related materials. On Jan. 29, Roskomnadzor called in representatives of TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and VKontakte, arguing that it was their responsibility to remove posts that encourage participation in "unsanctioned events,” according to the agency’s statement. The agency also ordered several media outlets to delete reports on the Valentine’s Day protest.To be sure, these young people are only a fraction of the Russian opposition and Navalny himself doesn’t share all of their values. The majority of Russians still get their news from traditional news media, which is more loyal to the Kremlin. But in this moment—after Navalny’s latest poisoning attempt, recovery, return from Germany and hasty sentencing in Moscow—he is the one who is uniting Russia’s opposition, including this younger generation who can only remember a Russia under Putin.Navalny was able to capture their imagination and the government’s response was swift. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs even opened an official TikTok account in early February, dedicating the first two posts to Navalny. For some of his supporters, what resonates the most about Navalny is that he is providing a tent for the opposition, providing them with tools, and educating them about how to make their voices heard: through social media activism, video and protests on the street. And they’re continuing to listen and take notes, even with Navalny behind bars.Nikolai says he plans to continue to participate in protests despite his detainment. “I think the protest movement will continue, but will take different forms, not just going to specific streets at a specific time,” he says. “I see the future of Russia as democratic, free, with respect to the rule of law and each other. The new generation is less susceptible to state propaganda.”“If the ruling order remains the same, we’re not going to see anything improve.” Shipilova tells The Daily Beast. She worries that serving a prison sentence will impact Navalny’s chances to run for office again. “I hope that our country will get better and we’ll have laws that are important and needed.”Even Alexei Navalny’s tone took on a more somber, pensive tone following the Valentine’s Day events. He was sentenced to almost three years in prison. “The prison is in your head,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post, proceeding to compare his prison cell and conditions to flying a spaceship. “At this moment, I understand that I’m on a space journey, flying towards a beautiful new world.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Conspiracy theories about Texas' weather crisis are running rampant with a boost from right-wing media

    From "fake snow" to Bill Gates, conspiracy theories about the Texas storm are spreading. Right-wing pundits and politicians aren't helping.

  • The Latest: Djokovic says he did tear muscle in Australia

    Novak Djokovic says he did tear an abdominal muscle in his third-round match at the Australian Open. Now that he has won his ninth title at Melbourne Park, Djokovic clarified he was merely guessing about the severity of the injury at the time. Djokovic said that people will be able to see some of what he did to recover and be able to continue to play in Melbourne in a documentary that he has been filming and plans to release at the end of 2021.

  • UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic

    In spite of the surging coronavirus pandemic, major arms makers descended Sunday on a convention center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hoping to make deals with militaries across the Middle East. The UAE unveiled $1.36 billion in local and foreign arms deals to supply its forces with everything from South African drones to Serbian artillery. Although the figure surpasses the 2019 show’s opening announcement, defense experts anticipate a drop in military spending this year as the pandemic and slumping global oil prices squeeze budgets in the Persian Gulf.

  • Pennsylvania police officer arrested by FBI for alleged participation in US Capitol riot, suspended

    Joseph Fischer, 54, bragged on his Facebook profile about storming the federal building, according to a criminal complaint.

  • Two goals in 45 seconds of 3rd lift Preds over Blue Jackets

    Calle Jarnkrok scored in the first and third periods, Pekka Rinne made 21 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday night to split a two-game series. The Predators broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the first 45 seconds of the third period. Jarnkrok beat Elvis Merzlikins from the slot 16 seconds in, and Filip Forsberg followed with his team-leading eighth goal, taking it to the net through two defenders after a faceoff.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • ‘Very unpresidential’: Pro-Trump Newsmax launches bizarre attack on Biden’s ‘junkyard’ dog

    Comments described on social media as ‘beyond parody’

  • Kerr: Green 'crossed the line' in Warriors' loss to Hornets

    Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game. Rozier finished with 36 points, his fourth straight 30-point game. The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with the jump ball.

  • Steph Curry update: Warriors guard felt sick during warmups in Charlotte, Kerr says

    Steph Curry didn’t play vs. Charlotte, but Hornets guard Terry Rozier did and hit the game-winner

  • Couple reunited with engagement ring lost in snow

    A family-heirloom engagement ring is back on the finger of a bride-to-be thanks to a ring-finder who found it after it was lost in the snow.