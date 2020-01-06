'Start Here': Fallout from US strike that killed Soleimani as Congress returns originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

It's Monday, Jan. 6, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Iran tensions escalate

President Donald Trump is warning Iran against retaliatory measures following the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, vowing to "hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!"

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in the streets of Iran on Sunday amid increasing fallout in the region from Soleimani's death. Tehran announced it would no longer follow the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement and Iraq voted to expel U.S. forces.

"That's a reflection really of who Soleimani was," ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell tells "Start Here" today. "He was much bigger than Iran, he was the face of Shia Islam across the Middle East and primarily in Iraq after the U.S.-led invasion... he was a man who was at the height of his powers and he controlled a number of key militias here in Iraq."

2. Senate this week

Democratic lawmakers are accusing the president of bringing the U.S. closer to a war in the Middle East as the Trump administration argues it had the authority to carry out the U.S. strike on Soleimani.

"[Trump] has been erratic and unsuccessful in almost every previous foreign policy endeavor," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on ABC's "This Week. "This one is the most dangerous of all. We need Congress to be a check on this president."

Senate Democrats are expected to force a vote on war with Iran this week, according to ABC News' Trish Turner, "When you're talking about war, war powers, Congress zealously guards that kind of power that's theirs under the Constitution."

3. Weinstein trial begins

The criminal trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is set to begin this week.

Over the last two years, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, but this case focuses on allegations made by two women.

"One of them, Mimi Haleh, was a production assistant for Harvey Weinstein's namesake company when she said that Weinstein forced himself on her," ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky says. "The other account is from a woman, whose name we do not know, a woman who says that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel."

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denies all of the allegations, insisting that any sexual relations he had were consensual.

