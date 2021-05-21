Should You Start Investing in International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF)?

Rhizome Partners, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.5% was recorded by the fund, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +6.2% return and the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REIT Total Return Index that was up by 8.3% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Rhizome Partners, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), and shared their insights on the company. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is a New York, New York-based flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives producer that currently has a $35.2 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, IFF delivered a 30.32% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 8.87%. As of May 18, 2021, the stock closed at $142.02 per share.

Here is what Rhizome Partners has to say about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"We are still getting used to the higher multiples that investors will pay for larger market cap and pure play companies such as IFF. We do understand the market’s rationale. IFF’s products account for a small percentage of the customers’ cost while playing critical roles in the products’ performance. With some operating leverage, the company can probably grow FCF at 4-6% a year. This brings the total return close to the long-term return of the S&P 500 index of 10%. Through trial and error, we have come to appreciate how scale, higher market share, route densities, switching costs, and collaborative relationships amongst major industry players can contribute to sustained high returns on invested capital."

Fragrance, perfume

trung-do-bao-Y9SA59I-fYw-unsplash

Our calculations show that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was in 33 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 31 funds in the third quarter. IFF delivered a 2.61% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.