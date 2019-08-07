We Need to Start Listening to People With Endometriosis

It is amazing to think that endometriosis is one of the most common gynaecological diseases of the 21st century and yet we still have to fight to be heard.

Why are so many people still slipping through the net and not being diagnosed properly? Why can it take up to 11 years for someone to be diagnosed with endometriosis when surgical techniques have come such a long way, and why are GPs still dismissing hideous, painful periods as “normal”?

Where are we going wrong as a society? And what can we, as people who get periods, do to change this?

If a GP knows what to look for then the “classic” signs of endometriosis are pretty easy to spot. It seems that painful periods are “the norm,” but when you are being signed off sick month in and month out or missing weeks of school, this is not normal. The most common symptoms of endometriosis are painful periods, painful sex and pain with emptying your bladder or bowels. These are all indicators that something is not quite right when it comes to gynae issues. However there are still GPs who refuse to take their patients seriously and who refuse to refer patients to a gynaecologist. Instead all too often, they dismiss their patient’s symptoms and imply they are either paranoid, depressed or hysterical. They then misdiagnose the pain and send the poor person home.

Related:​ What I Wish Medical Staff Knew About My Endometriosis

If a person in pain is told there is nothing wrong with them, it can have serious repercussions.

When I was diagnosed with endometriosis and the pain didn’t get better, my GP managed to convince my parents the pain was all in my head and that I needed to see a psychiatrist. As far as he was concerned, my pain was psychosomatic and the sooner I had my head seen to the better. It didn’t matter that my gynaecologist told my parents the pain was real — they listened to my GP because it was easier to accept I was making everything up. The more I tried to get them to accept the pain, the more they buried their heads in the sand. So instead of focusing on myself and trying to learn how to live with the pain, I was locked in a battle of wills against friends and family. It was exhausting.

Related:​ Nothing Prepared Me for Life With Endometriosis

So many of us have been told the pain isn’t real and that there is nothing wrong with us. All we need to do is pop a few pills, have CBT and hey presto, we are cured of all pains and ills. If only it were that simple!

From how I’ve been treated, these doctors seem to imply people who get periods are making it all up just so we can be given strong painkillers. Apparently there is nothing physically wrong with us and therefore we ought not be in pain. As far as some GPs and gynaecologists are concerned, we are all barking “mad” and the only reason we are in pain is because we’re depressed or we’ve been abused as children. Either way, the implication is that we’re suffering from a complete mental breakdown.

It’s not really surprising when you think about it. Being in constant pain can be extremely grinding and debilitating. It wears you down until there is nothing left of you to fight. No wonder we feel depressed and afraid. The paranoia sets in and soon you believe that maybe you are going “mad” and there isn’t actually anything wrong with you. But what these doctors don’t understand and need to realize is that depression is a symptom of the pain — not the other way around.

Related:​ Removing an Ovarian Cyst – and Letting Go of My Past

More often than not, getting a diagnosis for endometriosis can take forever. People are told they have IBS, pelvic inflammatory disease or just “typical period pains.” The symptoms are treated accordingly but the pain still doesn’t go away.

Sometimes a doctor will investigate further — ordering scans and MRIs — but unless the doctor knows what they are looking for on an ultrasound, then endometriosis will be missed. However, most of the time, endometriosis doesn’t even enter into the equation and therefore by the time it is discovered, it is much further advanced and thus harder to treat.

Doctors are beginning to realize that any person in their reproductive years could be a possible candidate for endo. More and more teenagers are being diagnosed with endometriosis as well as people in their early 20s. However there are still doctors out there who believe that endometriosis is something which affects women in their 30s; more commonly known as The Career Woman’s Disease. They still believe that teenagers are too young to have endometriosis and that a hysterectomy or pregnancy will cure the disease.