How to Start the Mortgage Pre-Approval Process

Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a hospital after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and wheeled off on a stretcher Tuesday night. The 27-year-old Khaira suffered an “upper-body blow,” the team said, and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Khaira's head was down as he gathered in the puck 6:10 into the second period.