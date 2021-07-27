Start now to get another growing season out of your garden

This undated photo provided by Lee Reich shows endive seedlings in New Paltz, NY. The endive seedlings are about ready to transplant into the vegetable garden to develop into delicious heads in autumn. (Lee Reich via AP)
LEE REICH
·3 min read

The same hot weather that brings out the best in tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and other summer vegetables makes spinach, lettuce, peas, and other cool-weather vegetables tough and bitter.

Midsummer weather makes the prospect of cool weather seem remote, but of course such weather will return. Now might be a good time to plan for and begin planting vegetables that thrive in autumn weather.

Growing autumn vegetables is like having another whole growing season in the garden.

Cool, moist weather, even with temperatures dipping below freezing, brings out the best flavor in vegetables such as kale, broccoli and carrots. And the fall harvest season is long because, with short days, there’s no danger of such vegetables as spinach and Chinese cabbage bolting to seed. Broccoli and cauliflower buds stay tight, patiently awaiting harvest.

FIRST, THREE VOWS

Before planning for a delectable harvest of autumn vegetables, take three vows.

The first is to maintain soil fertility. Autumn’s predominantly leafy vegetables are heavy feeders, and your garden has already had one growing season, so apply fertilizer and liberal amounts of compost or other organic matter to the soil.

Second, don’t forget to water. Seedlings beginning life in midsummer can’t get enough water otherwise through typical summer heat and drought. Natural rainfall and cooler temperatures will lessen or eliminate watering chores as autumn approaches.

And third, spend a few minutes weeding on a regular basis throughout the season. Summer weeds take up space that you could use for fall vegetables. They also compete for water and nutrients.

NEXT, TIMING

To figure out when to sow autumn vegetables, look on seed packets for the “days to maturity.” Cool weather and shorter days are going to dramatically slow growth as fall approaches, so count on any vegetable being ready for harvest around the time when cooler weather settles in in earnest in your area, and days become regularly cooler. For vegetables that are usually transplanted, add four weeks, which is the time they would need to grow to transplant size.

Depending on how soon autumn weather arrives at your garden gate, now or soon may be the time to sow broccoli, endive, winter radishes, cabbage, carrots, beets and parsley, all of which need a relatively long season to mature. Sow these seeds directly in the garden, in containers, or in a separate, small nursery bed, then transplant them to their permanent homes in a month.

Follow that first wave of planting a couple of weeks later with sowings of lettuce, Chinese cabbage, cauliflower, kale and collards. Check the days to maturity for Chinese cabbages because some varieties take only 50 days to mature while others take much longer.

This first sowing of autumn lettuce should be the first of many. Every two weeks until about a month before the average date of your first frost, sow small amounts, and you will have a continuous supply of tender leaves for your salad bowl.

Whole rows of any vegetables in this second planting might follow earlier plantings of bush beans or sweet corn, or you can sow in containers for transplanting three weeks later. The nice thing about using containers is that there’s no need to plant a whole row at once -- you can tuck plants here and there as space becomes available.

A third wave of autumn planting comes when cooler weather has begun to settle in, perhaps where you have gathered up mature onion and garlic bulbs or dug out cucumber vines that have finally succumbed to bacterial wilt. Sow directly in the ground seeds of spinach, mustard, arugula and turnips. Also plant small radishes, the kind you normally sow in spring.

Local seed racks are often cleared out after midsummer. If so, or if you seek varieties that are unavailable locally, order seeds by mail.

—-

Lee Reich writes regularly about gardening for The Associated Press. He has authored a number of books, including “Weedless Gardening” and “The Pruning Book.” He blogs at http://www.leereich.com/blog. He can be reached at garden@leereich.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Majors Hunt for One Last Big Discovery Along Coast of Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- If an energy transition is underway around the world, it hasn’t reached the streets of Ilha da Conceicao, the working-class district at the heart of Rio de Janeiro’s oil revival. There, buses and trucks are piling into Baker Hughes Co.’s shipyard, where the energy services giant is churning out hundreds of kilometers of oil and gas piping. One street over, Exxon Mobil Corp. is loading supplies to explore the country's biggest offshore oil fields. Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEne

  • GE warns of inflationary pressure after lifting cash flow estimate

    (Reuters) -General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday the industrial conglomerate is facing inflationary pressure that is set to intensify in the remainder of the year. The comments came after the Boston-based company lifted its free cash flow forecast for the year after unexpectedly reporting positive cash flow in the second quarter as industrial orders and revenue returned to growth. In an interview, Culp said the company is managing the inflationary pressure through a combination of price increases, better sourcing of parts and raw materials, elimination of waste and higher productivity.

  • 25 Balanced Plant-Based Summer Meals That Have Plenty Of Protein

    No disrespect to salad, but these recipes won't leave you feeling hungry after an hour.View Entire Post ›

  • 30 Cheap Summer Amazon Finds I'm Buying on the Low

    Starting at just $9.

  • Doubling Down with the Derricos : Karen Worries About Son's Appetite amid Skull Surgery Recovery

    On the TLC series, 4-year-old Diez recently underwent surgery to have his elongated skull reshaped

  • With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

    The United States served notice Monday that it will keep existing COVID-19 restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant. It was the latest sign that the White House is having to recalibrate its thinking around the coronavirus pandemic as the more infectious variant surges across the U.S. and a substantial chunk of the population resists vaccination. It was also a reversal from the sentiment President Joe Biden voiced earlier this month when he said his administration was “in the process” of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S. after the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House.

  • Covid cases fall for sixth day in a row

    Covid cases have fallen for a sixth day in a row, despite scientists previously predicting that the number of infections could rise to a peak of up to 250,000. The daily reported infections for Monday were just 24,940, a drop of 14 per cent since Sunday and down 15,000 cases since the same time last week. Figures suggest all regions are now seeing declines, with big decreases in previously high areas such as the north east of England, where daily cases have fallen by two thirds since the peak on

  • How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus

    The Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 the world has encountered, and it is upending assumptions about the disease even as nations loosen restrictions and open their economies, according to virologists and epidemiologists. Vaccine protection remains very strong against severe disease and hospitalizations caused by any version of the coronavirus, and those most at risk are still the unvaccinated, according to interviews with 10 leading COVID-19 experts. But evidence is mounting that the Delta variant, first identified in India, is capable of infecting fully vaccinated people at a greater rate than previous versions, and concerns have been raised that they may even spread the virus, these experts said.

  • What is La Niña? Does it bring more snow? How climate pattern could affect US weather.

    The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean. What you need to know.

  • Creepy? Maybe. Crawly? Sure. But here's how earwigs can help you out

    There's a few myths surrounding these creatures, but they can actually be very beneficial.

  • Intense Thunderstorms Bring Flash Floods to Southern Utah

    Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to parts of southern Utah on July 24, prompting officials to issue flash flood warnings throughout the afternoon and evening.This footage was recorded in Tropic, Utah, and shows submerged roads, rushing water, and a large tree being carried downstream by the surging floods.Further thunderstorms and intense weather were expected to move throughout the region, with the chance or more flash flooding. Credit: Edgar Erglis via Storyful

  • Tropical threat diminishing, but storms to drench southeastern US coast

    AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor for tropical development along the southern Atlantic coast of the United States into the middle of the week, even though the chance of development is quite low at this point. Despite the chance being low, the struggling feature can still stir dangerous surf and trigger thunderstorms from Florida to the Carolinas this week. This zone and perhaps one other spot over the western Gulf are the only potential candidates for tropical activity over the Atla

  • Flash flooding sweeps over roads

    Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.

  • 4 Ways to Use Landscaping to Increase Your Home's Energy Efficiency

    Reduce your power bills by putting your outdoor spaces to work.

  • Growing my first pot plant was easy — until it was time to smoke it

    Taking cannabis from seed to sesh connected me to the plant in ways I hadn't expected.

  • 8 Ways to Improve the Ambience of Your Outdoor Space for Less Than $50

    String lights, candles, and bug repellents that are actually stylish. Plus: a tiny but mighty speaker.

  • This Idaho hot springs was shut down 5 years ago. It won’t reopen for at least 5 more

    “Right now, we just have the closure in place for health and safety issues. ... I really can’t say for certain where we’re going after that.”

  • California's 7th worst wildfire destroyed 1,077 homes and spawned a fire tornado

    On this day in weather history, the Carr Fire crossed into Redding, California.

  • Torrent of floodwater washes away cars in Belgium

    Parts of Belgium were devastated by new flooding on Saturday (July 24), local media reported, with torrents of water sweeping away cars.Belgium's French-speaking region of Wallonia was hit the hardest by a renewed deluge coming only weeks after 37 people died in flash flooding.Video showed a rush of floodwater ravaging the town Dinant and carrying cars down its streets.The Belgian weather service RMI predicted further rain and issued thunderstorm warnings for Sunday (July 25).

  • Podcast: A drying lake in Oregon attracts the far right

    The Klamath Tribes have first rights to the lake water. Farmers don't get any this year. The tension is ripe for far-right exploitation.