New Start nuclear treaty explained – and what its suspension could mean

Nataliya Vasilyeva
·3 min read
Russia nuclear weapons New Star Treaty deal invasion Ukraine war Europe - Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

In his first state of the nation address since unleashing the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will walk away from the New Start Treaty.

“I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty [Start],” the Russian leader said on Tuesday.

Putin added that some people in Washington were thinking about resuming nuclear testing, and that the Kremlin’s defence ministry and nuclear corporation should therefore be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if necessary.

“Of course, we will not do this first,” he said. “But if the United States conducts tests, then we will. No one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.”

Russia and the US still have vast arsenals of nuclear weapons left over from the Cold War whose numbers are currently limited by the treaty, which was agreed in 2010 and is due to expire in 2026.

Below, The Telegraph takes a closer look at what the New Start Treaty is and what its suspension could mean.

Signed in 2010 by Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, the respective US and Russian presidents at the time, the New Start treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that both countries can deploy at 1,550.

It came into effect in 2011 and was extended in 2021 for five more years after Joe Biden took office. It allows both American and Russian inspectors to ensure that both sides are complying with the treaty.

However, inspections under the agreement were put on hold in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talks between Moscow and Washington on resuming inspections were due to take place last November in Egypt, but Russia postponed them and neither side has set a new date.

Earlier this month, Russia said that it wanted to preserve the treaty, despite what it called a destructive US approach to arms control.

Together, Russia and the US account for about 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads, and both sides have stressed that war between nuclear powers must be avoided at all costs.

Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed the two countries closer to direct confrontation than at any time in the past 60 years.

The US has accused Russia of violating the treaty, saying it was refusing to allow inspection activities on its territory.

Last year, Russia said that the danger of a nuclear conflict was real and should not be underestimated, but that it should be avoided at all costs.

Both the US and Russia have checks to ensure that their nuclear missiles cannot be used accidentally, after years of tension during the Cold War led to some near misses.

However, fears of a nuclear confrontation have increased since the Ukraine invasion. Putin has reminded the world of the size and power of Moscow’s arsenal and said he is ready to use all means necessary to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”.

