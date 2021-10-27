How to Start Your Own Knitting Group
It's easy and fulfilling to share your favorite hobby with others.
It's easy and fulfilling to share your favorite hobby with others.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
Linda Blackford: Schools are so confusing these days. Books about the civil rights movement, no. Lap dances with administrators, yes!
Tara Reid and her friend Taryn Manning shut down body shamers who accused Reid of being too thin.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
Jada Pinkett Smith is getting real about her sex life with husband Will Smith. It’s a topic a lot of couples might relate to about keeping things spicy in the bedroom after many years together — and the expectations we place on a partner when it comes to our wants and desires. Jada had Gwyneth […]
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ
Draya Michele‘s attire at Drake’s birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 23, caused an uproar on social media after fans condemned the reality star for her […]
The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A crew member demanded that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed be fired, but she went on to handle guns on "Rust"
She felt her family was obligated to pay for her wedding.
Nicole Scherzinger looked fierce as she did a poolside bridge pose while on vacation in the Caribbean. The former Pussycat Doll says yoga keeps her fit.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.
NASCAR fined crew chief Adam Stevens $20,000 and suspended him from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) when the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure after the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Stevens was one of two crew chiefs suspended […]
A Kentucky high school is under investigation after photos of male students in lingerie giving faculty lap dances were posted to the school's official Facebook page.
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The past few days have been pretty difficult for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II has been listening to the advice of her physicians and getting some rest, opting to forgo certain trips to Northern Island and, more recently, the COP26 Climate Conference. Luckily, the monarch has the support of her family during this time, […]
The 42-year-old actress stripped down to her underwear for breast cancer research—and she is looking extra toned! Kate swears by Pilates and Peloton Tread.
One of Hallmark Channel‘s go-to actresses has set her sights on a new basic cable home. Danica McKellar, who has headlined more than a half-dozen “Countdown to Christmas” movies for Hallmark since 2015, is departing the network for a new competitor: GAC Family (fka Great American Country). Per Deadline, the Wonder Years vet has signed […]
Keanu Reeves continues to live up to his reputation as one of the nicest actors in Hollywood.