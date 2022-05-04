‘Start praying for him’: Homicide suspect became emotional moments before police shooting

A 26-year-old homicide suspect cornered by police in the backyard of a Platte County home allegedly became emotional before Kansas City officers and a Missouri Highway Patrol fatally shot him, according to audio captured by Broadcastify.

“He’s making some last requests again and he’s starting to get emotional — crying, wiping tears away,” an officer advised over the radio. “Looks like he’s getting a little more volatile.”

Prior to the fatal police shooting, commanders were trying to have a negotiator go to one of the tactical officers.

Shortly thereafter an officer advised that the suspect had switched the gun to his other hand.

“Shots fired,” an officer then said. “Shots fire. Suspect down.”

“Did we shoot or did he shoot?” someone asked over the radio.

The suspect had led police on a high speed chase that started about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after officers spotted him. He was being sought in connection with a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide.

The pursuit crossed state lines. At times, speeds reached over 90 mph and he drove the wrong way on Interstate 435 for several miles, according to the Broadcastify audio.

The driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Northwest 132nd Street and Running Horse Road, south of Platte City. Police and the highway patrol surrounded the area, cornering him in backyards of homes in the area.

At one point during the standoff, an officer advised that the man was not complying with officers’ commands and still had a gun in his hand.

“He’s asking us to start praying for him,” the officer said.

Following the shooting, officers with shields approached the man.

“We don’t have a pulse, starting CPR,” an officer said. “Step up the ambulance.”

Both Kansas City police and the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that members of their agencies were involved in the fatal shooting. They said the Platte County Sheriff’s Office would investigate.