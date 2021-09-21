How to Start a Retirement Fund at Any Life Stage

Reuters Videos

This Jordanian is flying around the worldfrom the comfort of his own basementLocation: Amman, JordanMohammad Malhas always dreamed of flying planesbut was unable to pursue these aspirations due to financial reasonsso instead he spent four years building a cockpit in his basement(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FLYING ENTHUSIAST WHO BUILT HIS OWN COCKPIT, MOHAMMAD MALHAS, SAYING:"I had a great passion for flying and therefore decided to build this cockpit, I built it at home in my basement and this space became a space for flying enthusiasts. / This space is like an airport in my house, when I come here I feel like I'm going to an airport to take off and go to another country. I sometimes ask my wife to come and participate in my flying but she asks for her passport to be (officially) stamped so she really travels."MALHAS LANDING WHILE SAYING (Arabic): "We are now landing in Heathrow airport. Passengers should fasten their seatbelts and enjoy London."