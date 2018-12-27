How to Start Smart and Maximize Value From Internal Investigations

(Photo: Shutterstock.com)



The decision to conduct an internal investigation is frequently driven by an unexpected event that imposes risk to a company. A shareholder composes a demand letter alleging breaches of fiduciary duty by the board of directors. A whistleblower claims that senior management is overriding internal controls to prevent the disclosure of related-party transactions. An outside auditor uncovers a persistent pattern of prematurely recorded revenues seemingly designed to inflate earnings. A rogue employee engages in misconduct under the pretense of corporate authority. The government contacts the company with precisely crafted requests for information—or, the FBI shows up with a search warrant. Once confronted with these types of unwelcome events, companies need to promptly consider the credibility of the underlying accusations and prudently determine whether an internal investigation is warranted.



Internal investigations are traditionally favored when the activity in question may be prevalent or flagrant, or result in substantial financial harm to the company, especially if it raises the possibility of participation or acquiescence by senior officers or directors. This urgency becomes even greater when the conduct at issue is brought to a company’s attention by a governmental authority, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or Internal Revenue Service, whether via telephone inquiry or formal subpoena, thus placing it on notice of active and ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Here, a company finds itself at a significant informational disadvantage with no reasonable certainty what documents the government staff has reviewed, with whom they have spoken or what preliminary theories are being developed. It becomes critical under these formidable circumstances for a company to attempt to close the informational gap as quickly as possible.



Even when the immediacy and severity of the threat is less evident, there are numerous advantages in conducting an internal investigation. Most obviously, it provides a company with an opportunity to discover the relevant facts, determine whether misconduct occurred, identify possible wrongdoers and detect procedural deficiencies that potentially enabled the wrongdoing. Armed with this information, a company is able to develop and implement well-designed internal controls to prevent the misconduct from reoccurring and avoid the prospect of greater civil—or, even criminal—liability, had the misconduct continued.



An effective internal investigation may also position a company (after careful consideration of any collateral impact) to pursue various forms of credit available to those who self-report quickly and cooperate fully. Among the factors that regulatory agencies consider when granting cooperation credit are whether the company has voluntarily conducted an investigation, stopped the wrongdoing, taken remedial actions, disclosed the misconduct to the appropriate authorities and provided a comprehensive written report supported by relevant documents and witness testimony. In exchange, the regulatory authorities may be convinced to forego any enforcement proceedings or actions or otherwise agree to various forms of legal and financial relief, including reduced charges, waived or decreased penalties and disgorgement, and softened factual findings.



Given the potential advantages from a well-conducted internal investigation, it is crucial for a company to avoid missteps at the outset that could undercut the investigation’s ultimate value. This article focuses on three fundamental questions pertaining to the structure of an investigation that a company must resolve before it commences.





Who Should Oversee an Internal Investigation?





It is essential that those tasked with supervising an internal investigation are able to objectively assess the relevant facts and appropriately remediate any significant deficiencies. If the conduct at issue exclusively involves lower level or non-executive personnel, senior management often fill this role. Otherwise, this type of oversight customarily falls within the fiduciary responsibilities of the company’s board of directors, subject to any conflicts of interest that may exist. Some conflicts are readily apparent from the start. Directors who are specifically named in the alleged wrongdoing or believed to have been actively involved in the conduct at issue should be excluded from the investigation. Other conflicts may be less obvious, such as pre-existing personal or business relationships between individual directors and persons potentially involved in the alleged misconduct. These relationships should also be vetted to gain assurance that the investigation is overseen only by directors who are disinterested in both fact and appearance.



There are additional practicalities that may limit director involvement. Internal investigations routinely require a significant investment of time and flexible availability, which can make it impossible for all directors to participate. There may also be certain directors whose professional backgrounds are better suited to serve in this capacity. As such, many boards—and especially larger ones—decide to create special committees, which are comprised exclusively of disinterested directors. Through formal resolution, these directors are delegated the authority to conduct the investigation (the purpose and scope of which is described in the resolution) and either report their findings and recommendations for board approval or make final determinations on the board’s behalf.



