Start your spring cleaning with 40% off Reviewed-approved Force of Nature cleaning bundles

You can score 40% off and free shipping on select Force of Nature cleaning bundles right now.

Spring is right around the corner and with it, spring cleaning. Now is the perfect time to start replenishing your cabinets with new cleaning supplies. Force of Nature is an EPA approved natural cleaning brand that kills 99.9% of germs, including the coronavirus, and the brand is currently hosting a huge sale.

Right now, you can score free shipping and get 40% off the Force of Nature Super Saver Bundle and the Year of Capsules Bundle using the coupon code PRICECUT at checkout. As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, your cleaning routine might place a greater emphasis on disinfecting high-touch surfaces on a more regular basis. So, a year of multipurpose cleaner will definitely come in handy.

Reviewed contributor Cheryl Felton tried Force of Nature and was impressed with how easy it was to prep the disinfectant and how well the spray cleaned common surfaces like counters, stoves and windows. It even worked well on makeup brushes, cutting boards and fruit. Although the brand says the disinfectant is gentle enough to clean your fruits and veggies with, Felton recommends giving the sprayed food an extra water rinse before eating.

The Force of Nature Super Saver Bundle includes one reusable spray bottle, the electrolyzer appliance to activate the spray, 50 activator capsules and nine reusable cleaning cloths. The electrolyzer appliance is used to mix and send electrical currents through the capsule (made of salt, water and vinegar) and water mixture to form new elements of hypochlorous acid and sodium hydroxide that clean and kill germs gently. This bundle usually costs $112 but when you use the code PRICECUT at checkout, you can save $44.80, bringing the cost down to $67.80.

Similar to the Super Saver Bundle, the Force of Nature Year of Capsules Bundle comes with one reusable spray bottle, the electrolyzer appliance to activate the spray, 50 activator capsules but does not include reusable cleaning cloths. This cleaning spray set typically costs $105 but is on sale for just $63 when you use the coupon code PRICECUT at checkout. With 40% off, free shipping and a year’s supply of disinfectant, this deal is a clean sweep.

