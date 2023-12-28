Start strong: Here are places to take a New Year's Day hike in Central Mass.

DCR Watershed Rangers lead about 100 people to a spot on the Wachusett Reservoir during the annual First Day Hike Jan. 1, 2020.

The nice thing about taking a hike on New Year's Day is that you've honored your commitment to exercise every day of 2024. Resolutions mustn't be taken lightly, right?

The annual First Day Hikes program of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation is an easy way to get off to a good start.

The program, dating to 1992, offers free guided hikes in state parks throughout Massachusetts. This year there are 13 parks with New Year's Day hikes, including Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston and Dunn State Park in Gardner.

“One of our goals at DCR is to inspire the next generation of stewards of our natural resources, and programs like First Day Hikes help us in that effort,” said Brian Arrigo, commissioner of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Places to hike on New Year's Day

Wachusett Reservoir, 167 Temple St. (Route 140), West Boylston. A two-mile hike begins at 11 a.m.

Dunn State Park, 289 Pearl St., Gardner. A 1.5-mile hike begins at 10 a.m.

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, 287 Oak St., Uxbridge. A 2-mile hike begins at 10 a.m.

Willard Brook State Forest, 599 Main St., Townsend. A 1.5-mile hike begins at 10 a.m.

Waldon Pond State Reservation, 915 Walden St., Concord. A 1-mile hike begins at noon.

Middlesex Fells Reservation, 4 Woodland Road, Stoneham. Two hikes, 1.5 miles or 3 miles, begin at 10 a.m.

Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., Rockport. A 3-mile hike begins at 10 a.m.

Breakheart Reservation, 177 Forest St., Saugus. A 3-mile hike begins at 10 a.m.

Blue Hills Reservation, 840 Hillside St., Milton. Two guided hikes and one self-hike begin at noon.

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 131 Waquoit Highway, East Falmouth. A 1-mile bike begins at 10 a.m.

Mount Greylock State Reservation, 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough. A 2-mile hike begins at 10 a.m.

Chester Blandford State Forest, 631 Route 20, Chester. A 2-mile hike begins at 10 a.m.

Great Falls Disvoery Center, 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls. A 3-mile hike begins at 1 p.m.

Take a hike Places to hike throughout Massachusetts

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Start strong: Here are places to take a New Year's Day hike in Central Mass.