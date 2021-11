The Daily Beast

Steve Marcus/GettyLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was incoherent and combative after the high-speed DUI crash that killed a young woman—trying to pull out his IVs at the hospital and screaming at cops, according to a police report.“Get me the **** out of here,” Ruggs, 22, yelled while being treated at University Medical Center, saying the report obtained by Las Vegas TV station KLAS.Prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday that Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of .161—twice the leg