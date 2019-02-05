Start Trimming Your 2019 Tax Tab Now

Getty Images





As you complete your 2018 tax return, turn some attention to your tax plans for 2019. Although tax reform triggered a slew of major changes in 2018, the landscape has settled this year. In terms of tax rules, "2019 will look very similar" to 2018, says Kyle Stuckey, a certified public accountant with JFS Wealth Advisors. Once you know your tax burden for 2018 and determine how the new rules affect your personal tax situation, get a jump-start on trimming your 2019 tax tab.

See Also: 18 Red Flags for IRS Auditors

Adjust for Inflation

Getty Images





The IRS now uses the chained consumer price index, rather than the traditional consumer price index, to calculate inflation adjustments for various income thresholds and limits. Chained CPI accounts for the fact that consumers change their spending patterns as prices rise, making inflation appear lower. Although inflation adjustments will be smaller, you'll still find increases across the board. (See the 2019 tax brackets.)

Note that the standard deduction rises to $12,200 for single filers and $24,400 for married couples filing jointly. The extra standard deduction for those age 65 and older is $1,300 per person for joint filers and $1,650 for single filers. If you were on the edge of taking the standard deduction for 2018, consider whether those higher amounts might close the door on itemizing in 2019.

The income threshold for the 0% capital-gains rate also rises, to $39,375 of taxable income for single filers and $78,750 for joint filers.

Plan Charitable Giving

Getty Images





Determining whether you might itemize or not could help you decide on other tax moves, particularly charitable giving. Itemizers can deduct charitable contributions. But nonitemizers--and even some itemizers--may want to consider a different approach: an IRA qualified charitable distribution. Traditional IRA owners age 70½ or older can directly transfer up to $100,000 a year from their IRA to charity. You don't get a charitable deduction, but the money is excluded from your adjusted gross income and can count toward your IRA required minimum distribution. For those who are charitably inclined, says Stuckey, "by and large from a tax-efficiency point, it's the best place to start."