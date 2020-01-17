The start of Trump's impeachment trial had solemn oaths, 'lengthy' yawns, 'pained expressions,' lots of lefties

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump began on Thursday, with the House impeachment managers walking the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, lead House prosecutor Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) reading the articles to the full (and silent) Senate, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts taking an oath to administer "impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws," then asking the jury of all 100 senators to swear to the same. ABC News recapped the formal and solemn proceedings, noting that the impeachment trial is beginning even as new evidence emerges.

"After we were all sworn in, a surprise (at least for me): we were all requested to sign our names, one by one, in the trial's log book," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) recounted. "Afterward, one of my colleagues showed me his notes, where he had kept track of how many senators are left handed." And the number of southpaws — 13, by our count — does stand out as you watch the senators sign their names, sped up here by ABC News:









WATCH: Timelapse shows all Senators in attendance signing the Senate oath book, after being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts for the impeachment trial of Pres. Trump. https://t.co/VzqoLhOsfn pic.twitter.com/JXiYp8Q4Th — ABC News (@ABC) January 17, 2020

If you haven't perused the two articles of impeachment, you can read along as Schiff recited them for the Senate.

As Schiff read the articles to the "deathly quiet" Senate, journalist Jon Ward observed from inside the Senate chamber, "all senators listened intently, but note-taking was far more prominent among the Democrats," and "Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) let out a lengthy yawn, as did Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La)," while "Sen. Susan Collins [R-Maine] & Sen. Lisa Murkowski [R-Alaska] sat next to one another, with somewhat pained expressions on their faces." Trump tweeted: "I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!"

