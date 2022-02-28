How To Start Turning Around Your Finances in a Week

Casey Bond
·5 min read
GaudiLab / iStock.com
GaudiLab / iStock.com

Developing strong money management skills takes a lot of time and patience, but if you’ve been living paycheck to paycheck for years, your patience may be running out. The good news is that there are many steps you can take to turn things around in as little as a week.

Read: 7 Fastest Ways To Save $20K, According To Experts
Learn: If You Can’t Pay All Your Bills, Which Should You Pay First?

We reached out to budgeting and savings experts to spell out a few ways you can get your finances on the right track in seven days or less. Here are 11 ideas to try, as soon as you’re ready.

Get Educated

A lot of money mismanagement comes from knowledge gaps, according to Tiffany Grant, owner and financial wellness facilitator at Money Talk With Tiff. She suggests taking a week to read a couple of articles, listen to a podcast or find some other way to educate yourself on how money and the economy work. “Then start implementing some of your key takeaways,” Grant said, adding that you can focus on making small, sustainable changes.

Start Tracking Expenses

Grant said that when she goes through this simple awareness activity with her clients, their spending habits start changing almost immediately. “We are on autopilot most of the time in many areas of our lives — money is no exception,” she said. “Turn the autopilot off and start tracking what you spend your money on.” You might be surprised by what you find.

See: 16 Effective Tips and Tricks To Help You Save Money

Give Yourself a Weekly Budget

If you’re new to budgeting, the idea of creating a massive budget might feel daunting. So take it one week at a time. “Decide what bills need to be paid during the week, set aside funds for those, and then give yourself a little spending money to treat yourself,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. “However, pick the amount and be stern with yourself.”

For example, if you choose a weekly budget of $300 and you’ve spent that by Wednesday, that means no more extraneous spending for the rest of the week. “To help you visualize how much money you’re spending, you may want to take out cash and pay for all your unnecessary expenses with it,” Ramhold added.

Set a Specific Financial Goal

When trying to get your finances on track, vague goals such as “spend less” don’t really give you anything in particular to focus on. “And because it’s so broad, it makes it harder to stick to when temptation arises,” Ramhold said. So focus on setting one very specific goal instead, whether that’s setting aside an extra $100 a month or putting an extra $25 toward your credit card balance each week.

Cut a Subscription

It’s common for people to keep paying for subscriptions they don’t actively use or that have increased in monthly cost without realizing it. Brittney Castro, a CFP with Mint, suggests reviewing all of your monthly subscription charges and seeing if there are any you no longer use that you can cancel. “You can even take it a step further by calling to see if you are entitled to any reimbursement of fees incurred,” she said.

Check Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Take Stock of Your Rewards

If you have a rewards credit card, you may be able to take advantage of it to get your finances back in check. “Many people may have accrued an excess of rewards over the past year,” Castro said. “Check with your various cards to see what your rewards balance is and the ways in which you can redeem your points.” For example, some issuers will let you convert points into cash back that you can use to pay down another bill, or get a statement credit to lower your balance.

Set Up Contributions to Your 401(k)

If you’ve been slacking on your retirement savings, now is a great time to start making some progress. Talk to your Human Resources department to see if your company matches 401(k) contributions, and if so, how much. Then set up an automatic contribution that’s at least enough to meet that percentage, said James Anderson, founder of savings app SmartMov. After all, that’s free money.

Open an Emergency Savings Account

Being prepared for a financial emergency can give you peace of mind. Plus, you’ll avoid racking up debt if an unexpected bill comes your way. Look into opening a high-yield savings account where you can stash extra funds for a rainy day. “You’ll want your savings account at a different institution than where you have your checking account,” Anderson said. “This makes it a bit more difficult to take from the fund for other things that come up.”

More: 40 Money Habits That Can Leave You Broke

Turn Off Overdraft Protection

Overdraft protection is a feature that allows your debit transactions to go through even if your balance isn’t high enough to cover them. In that case, you’ll be charged a hefty fee. However, you can opt out, which means those transactions won’t go through. “You’ll have less fees with [overdraft protection turned] off and you’ll start to monitor your checking account closer to avoid that dreaded decline when shopping,” Anderson said.

Check Your Credit Report

Poor credit can hinder you in a lot of ways, but it’s possible that your low score isn’t your fault. Credit reports can contain errors that cause your credit to suffer, and it’s possible to have them fixed. Katie Ross, executive vice president for American Consumer Credit Counseling, said you can get free copies of your credit reports here. Review them for any errors and if you find one, you can dispute it on the credit bureau’s website.

Schedule a Credit Counseling Session

Dealing with debt can be hard to handle alone, so try seeking support from a professional. “A nonprofit credit counseling agency can guide you on how to pay off debt in a difficult financial situation,” Ross said. Working with a credit counselor is often free.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Start Turning Around Your Finances in a Week

Recommended Stories

  • 3 simple rules for cushioning yourself against inflation

    With inflation chipping away at your spending power, here's how can you protect yourself, and one way to earn more interest on your savings.

  • Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have In Your Checking Account

    Checking accounts are the bedrock of personal finance in the United States. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,300 adults from all over the country, more than 95% of America...

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Mark Cuban Says This Is Your Best Investment

    Mark Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur who is well known for serving as one of the main "sharks" on the popular show Shark Tank. Cuban knows quite a bit about investing, so listening to his advice could be smart if you're trying to figure out what to do with your money. Although there are many different kinds of investments, Cuban recommends a particular one for maximizing your potential returns.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • Russians are scrambling to withdraw US dollars at ATMs as the ruble hits a record low on sweeping Western sanctions

    The ruble plunged nearly 30% against the US dollar on Monday to a fresh record low amid Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Could Americans Be Getting an Extra $650 Due to Stimulus Checks?

    Image source: Getty Images In 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act provided a substantial amount of financial relief to Americans struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19.To ensure that people got the money when it was needed, the stimulus payments were sent out as advances on tax credits.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Here’s How Much Retirees Actually Have in Savings (Hint: It’s Not Enough)

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved before you retire -- and you may actually need to have close to double that in many cases. But most retirees have far less. A...

  • Russian central bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities - document

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank has ordered professional stock market participants to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities from Monday morning, an internal document showed. The document was published by ACI Russia, the national organisation of Russian financial market specialists. Two financial market sources confirmed to Reuters that the document had been sent to brokers by the central bank.

  • Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears

    The Bank of Russia says it has enough liquidity to 'function smoothly' despite new sanctions.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Social Security Tax Cliff: Just $1 Could Increase Taxable Income by 35%

    According to the Social Security Administration, about 40% of all Social Security recipients pay income taxes on their benefits. Depending on how much you receive in additional income per year, you...

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • China puts 'aggressive' terms on Uganda airport loan: researchers

    A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.