‘We need to start valuing human life’: Police investigate after Tacoma teen shot in face

A Tacoma teenager is fighting for his life after being shot in the face and leg.

It happened near 44th Street and Portland Avenue around midnight on Thursday.

A witness described to police seeing two people approach the 16-year-old boy, shooting a gun multiple times, and then escaping in a car.

The teen was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still investigating and urging the youth violence to stop.

“When somebody cares so little for someone at this age, it is kind of heartbreaking,” says Det. William Muse. “We need to start valuing human life more than we have been.”

Those in the area say the violence is too close for comfort.

“Here on Portland Avenue, we just try to be safe,” says business owner, Joseph. “There is definitely a police presence.”

“Definitely too much gun violence,” agrees resident Aaron.

Tacoma police are still looking for the two suspects. No arrests have been made.