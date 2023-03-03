It started as a DUI stop. Then a driver grabbed a Whatcom deputy’s taser

A Maple Falls man was jailed on suspicion of several charges after he led Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies on a short chase and allegedly took a deputy’s taser in a struggle.

Vladimir Viktorovich Tikhonov, 59, was being held without bail in Whatcom County Jail on Thursday, March 2, according to online booking records.

Tikhonov is facing charges of hit and run of unattended property, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, attempting to elude a police vehicle, disarming a law enforcement or corrections officer and resisting arrest.

Those charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, March 1, as deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle north of Kendall, said Deb Slater, spokeswoman for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

“A resident reported a vehicle had struck garbage cans and recycling boxes on the side of the road, continued north and was stopped in the roadway,” Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies approached the car and saw Tikhonov, “sitting in the driver seat, slumped over and unconscious,” she said.

A deputy tapped on the window.

Tikhonov awoke and drove away, accelerating to “a high rate of speed” and finally crashed into a ditch at Golden Valley Drive and Shamrock Road, Slater said.

Deputies ordered him out of the car, but he refused and rocked his car forward and backward, trying to drive out of the ditch, Slater said.

“A deputy deployed his taser in an attempt to make Mr. Tikhonov exit his vehicle. Mr. Tikhonov ultimately disarmed the deputy of the taser. The deputy was able to regain control of his taser. Mr. Tikhonov was tased twice and did not comply. Eventually, Mr. Tikhonov was pulled from the vehicle and taken into custody,” Slater said.

The deputy wasn’t injured, she said.