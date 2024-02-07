‘I started getting really scared.’ Mountain View neighborhood on edge amid storm

SAN DIEGO — Residents in Mountain View have placed sandbags around many of their homes to try to prevent additional flooding and water damage.

“I’m getting out of here,” said Jacalyn Marshall, Mountain View resident. The heavy rain Tuesday morning brought back harrowing memories for many residents. “I’m scared so I’m trying to get back to the hotel,” she added.

Assistance Center opens in Mountain View, flood victims given temporary shelter in aftermath of winter storm

Marshall had to escape her home on Jan. 22 during the storm. As her home flooded, she and others helped her 88-year-old neighbor get out of her home.

For Marshall, Tuesday’s rain storm was unsettling.

“I started getting really scared,” she said. Marshall said in her opinion, Tuesday’s rain seemed heavier than it was on Jan. 22 when her home flooded.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria confirmed crews responded to two areas in southeast San Diego for reports of flooding — one on Birch Street and one on S. 42nd St. — to mitigate the flooding during heavy rain.

“There’s been some minor flooding. We’ve had city crews there overnight pumping out water where we see it start to accumulate. So South 42nd, I got a call in the middle of the night about a little bit of ponding that was going on there, so we got crews on that right away,” Mayor Todd Gloria said in a live interview on the FOX 5 Morning News.

List: Road closures, real-time updates as storm continues to dump heavy rain on San Diego

According to the city, staff responded to a report of flooding at 1631 S. 42nd Street on Monday afternoon. “Staff determined that sediment and vegetation built up in the dirt alley, preventing surface drainage from flowing along the alley toward storm drain infrastructure,” a city spokesperson reported in a statement to FOX 5. “Staff used a Vactor truck to remove water from the area and created two pathways in the alley for the water to flow.”

