It started out as a marijuana deal. It ended with a Fort Worth man dead, warrant says

On the night of Dec. 29, Mario Medina agreed on Snapchat to sell a quarter pound of marijuana, meeting in the 3900 block of Knox Street in Fort Worth.

But on the way, David Longoria and two others devised a plan to rob Medina, according to a warrant.

Once they arrived at the meeting place, Longoria got into Medina’s vehicle, and at some point, Longoria brandished a handgun.

Medina reached for his handgun, but Longoria opened fire, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

Medina, 20, of Fort Worth, jumped out of the front driver side window, ran to a nearby home and collapsed on a front porch. He was later pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to his back.

Through an investigation, detectives tracked down Longoria and arrested him Friday, charging him with capital murder.

Police continued their search for possibly two others involved.

Longoria was in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $350,000 bond.

Detectives believe the suspects took the marijuana and Medina’s handgun, got back in their car and drove away.

Surveillance video showed that at 1:36 a.m. on Dec. 30, the car returned, someone exited the vehicle, got into the SUV the victim had been driving, and drove it away.

Medina’s body was found just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 on the front porch of a home on Knox Street.

On Feb. 28, 2021, the Lincoln Navigator that Medina had been driving was found in a field near Diaz Avenue and Pentecost Street in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth. Someone had attempted to set it on fire.

Detectives used the surveillance video, interviews with witnesses and information from social media to track down Longoria.