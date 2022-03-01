It started with Snapchat fights over a ring. It ended with a killing and conviction in Jackson County

MARIANNA — A Grand Ridge man was found guilty Friday in the August 2020 homicide of Blake Allen Cain in a Jackson County park, as well as shooting at witnesses inside their vehicle.

According to a news release from the office of State Attorney Larry Basford, it took a jury a little more than two hours to find Steven A. Mantecon, 23, guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The defendant, left, listens to testimony with his attorney.

During trial, lead prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat discounted the defendant’s claim that he fired 14 rounds from a semi-automatic, AK-47-type rifle in self-defense that night at Thomas Porter Park in Grand Ridge. A group had gathered there in anticipation of a fistfight between the defendant and Cain over a dispute between the two families involving a ring.

Jefcoat and second chair Lawrence Gill presented testimony and evidence that the defendant showed up at the park, exchanged words with Cain, but left without getting out of his truck. He returned about 15 minutes later, stayed in his truck while arguing with Cain, then opened fire on Cain from about 50 feet away. The evidence showed Cain was unarmed and three shots hit him — including two in the back — while the other 11 bullets hit the other victims’ vehicles, the release states.

"The fact of the matter is you heard from 12 eyewitnesses, and yes, they varied, but not a single one of them testified to anything that would’ve provided any justification whatsoever for Steven Mantecon’s actions," Jefcoat told jurors in her closing statement.

"Remember, he is the one with the most to lose today, the only with anything to lose today, really, and he has told you something that is impossible (during his testimony). Because the fact of the matter is that this defendant, even when I suggested they had called him a wuss or worse … he did not like having his manhood questioned for not getting out and meeting Blake Cain fist-to-fist. I’m not saying he should have, but his manhood and pride being wounded, or his sister being insulted, does not justify his actions on the night of Aug. 8. He killed a man and he was covering up by attempting to kill witnesses."

During the three-day trial, the state called call 20 witnesses, many of them victims of the aggravated assaults and who were in their teens at the time of the shooting. Everyone agreed there had been an ongoing dispute over a ring Cain had given to his former girlfriend, the defendant’s sister.

Lead Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat questions the defendant on the stand, with second-chair Lawrence Gill, left.

According to testimony, the dispute came to a head Aug. 8, 2020, as the argument escalated across Snapchat, a social media app, between those involved. Mantecon testified he wasn’t involved in the argument until that day, when he became upset because he claimed the victim was harassing his sister and mother, the release states.

During the trial, witnesses and the defendant both testified that Mantecon and Cain had agreed to a fistfight that night at 9 p.m. at Porter Park and a number of people had gathered. Witnesses also agreed that Cain was known to carry a pistol, and Mantecon testified he kept his assault-style rifle behind the front seats of his truck. Everyone agreed that the defendant showed up at the park, left, and returned a short time later before he started shooting, the release states.

Mantecon testified that Cain was at his own truck and walked to the front of it, threw his hands into the air with a pistol in his right hand, and then pointed it at him while saying he was going to shoot him. He said he was still sitting in his truck and grabbed his rifle from behind his seat and fired in self-defense.

The state's eyewitnesses all said that Cain was unarmed; those who saw Cain’s pistol said he had put it on the back of his truck’s toolbox before walking to the front of his truck. One testified Cain put his hands in the air to show he was unarmed before the defendant began firing. The pistol was recovered from the back of the truck’s toolbox, the release stated.

Mantecon also testified that he was shooting as fast as he could, not aiming at anything or anyone other than Cain, to save his own life, and that he stopped when Cain fell. Jefcoat questioned this statement on her cross-examination.

“So you’re just an amazingly lucky shot to kill Blake Cain and hit every vehicle where people were or where you would expect them to be?” Jefcoat asked the defendant, noting that there were 14 shell casings recovered and 14 bullets hit either Cain or vehicles.

Lead Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat, standing, addresses the jury during her closing statement Friday.

The state presented a large amount of evidence and testimony to the jurors before they deliberated, the release states.

Jefcoat summed up the testimony from the young witnesses, saying they were recounting a traumatic experience for which they had no training or life experience.

“It’s like these are little pieces of a puzzle, and when you’re putting together a case like this, every witness has a little piece of the puzzle,” Jefcoat told jurors. “And you never get 100% of the picture, but you can tell what your picture’s going to be, you can fill in the gaps, you can see what it is. But what the defendant is saying is from a whole other puzzle, it just doesn’t fit."

Mantecon is scheduled to be sentenced April 5 before Circuit Court Judge Ana Maria Garcia.

