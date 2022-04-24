It started as a traffic stop in Pasco. Then the officer spotted drugs and guns

A Pasco traffic stop turned into something more when an officer discovered thousands of dollars of drugs and stolen guns in the car.

The 17-year-old driver was pulled over on April 14, and when the officer approached the car, he spotted narcotics and guns inside, said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda. The teen’s driver’s license also had been suspended.

A police dog was brought to the scene and detected drugs in the car, so officers got a search warrant.

Inside, police seized two rifles and a fully-automatic pistol, Pruneda said. The pistol and one of the rifles had been previously reported stolen.

Officers also discovered nearly $3,000 along with:

About 400 fentanyl pills

13 amphetamine pills

118 doses of the anxiety medication Xanax

Half pound of cocaine in three bricks

There also were bags and scales, indicating that the drugs were intended to be sold, Pruneda said.

While Tri-City Metro Drug task force officers have seized larger quantities of drugs, the discovery was big for a patrol stop, Pruneda said.

Police did not release the teen’s name, but he’s been involved with crimes for about five years, he said.

The teen was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on investigation of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, illegally possessing firearms and possession of stolen property.