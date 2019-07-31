Starting at $40,000, This Private Jet Experience Gets You VIP Status at Pebble Beach’s Premier Auto Show

Click here to read the full article.

Each August, auto enthusiasts descend upon the luxury Pebble Beach resort and golf club for the Concours d’Elegance, one of the country’s premier car shows. Celebrating both classic collector cars (which are displayed on the golf course’s 18th fairway) and debuts of new luxury vehicles, the multi-day Concours attracts guests from all over the world—though not all will enjoy access to the event’s most exclusive happenings. This year, thanks to private jet charter operator Schubach Aviation, you could be one of the lucky few with VIP access—for a minimum price of $40,000.

As a value-add for its private jet clients, Schubach Aviation offers an Elevated Excursions program of one-of-a-kind experiences presented in conjunction with an array of partners. Examples include private shopping and dining in Las Vegas, sommelier-led vintage wine tastings in Napa and the chance to drive Lamborghini’s around the track at the members-only The Thermal Club in La Jolla. For the main day (August 16) of this year’s Concours, the Elevated Excursions experience features a bespoke itinerary that includes access to some of the day’s VIP events.

It all starts with a private jet flight to Pebble Beach, during which passengers will be treated to ultra-premium House of Carbonadi vodka imported from Northern Italy and Russian oscietra caviar from Black River caviar. (Travel can be arranged from any location and the number in the party determines the size of the jet and the rates; for example, a group of 8-10 guests will run approximately $40,000.)

Once at the Concours, your custom itinerary will include entry to private auto hospitality events from Bentley, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce, at which you’ll be among the first to view concept, limited-edition vehicles, and engage with the teams from these marques. Later, you’ll enjoy cocktails at the landmark Lodge at Pebble Beach, private dining at the Rolls-Royce Villa, while during the day, you’ll also be granted entry to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering—an ultra-exclusive, lottery ticket-only event that presents rare cars and motorcycles in a garden party setting. To book, contact Schubach Aviation directly.

