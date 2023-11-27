It's starting to feel like winter out there. How long will the cold last?

Fall doesn't officially end for a few weeks yet, but it is already beginning to feel like winter.

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, has forecast high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s through Thursday, with lows plunging into the 30s over the next few nights.

"It's gonna be chilly," Don Shepherd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile, said Monday. "Tonight, lows over the interior part of the Escambia County are probably in the mid-30s. Down around Pensacola in general and the beaches, upper 30s to low 40s.

"Tomorrow will be similar to today, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Then tomorrow night will probably be the coldest night. Parts of the northern part of the county may see (temperatures) down in the low 30s, maybe just below freezing. Then 30s all the way down to the beach: 36, 38 degrees or so."

Shepherd said he does not expect to see any hard freezes during this cold snap and noted that temperatures will begin to climb heading into the weekend.

By Thursday night heading into early Thursday morning, the low will be around 52 degrees. However, the rise temperature will come with a rising chance of rainfall.

There will be a roughly 60% chance of precipitation Thursday night and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The forecast will hold fairly steady Saturday and Sunday: highs in the lower 70s, lows in the lower 60s and a chance of precipitation around 60-70%.

Shepherd cautioned that the sustained showers over the past week had cumulatively dumped around 5-6 inches of rainfall over the region, saturating the ground and creating the potential for flash flooding.

He also noted that after the weekend rain, the temperature will likely begin to dip again with another "cooldown" forecast for the early part of next week.

