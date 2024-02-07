New starting lineup, quality defense and other takeaways from Heat’s important win over Magic

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 121-95 blowout win over the Orlando Magic (27-24) on Tuesday night at Kaseya Center to improve to 1-1 on its four-game homestand. The Heat (27-24) is right back at it on Wednesday, continuing the homestand against the San Antonio Spurs (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) on the second night of the back-to-back set:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has made it clear that defense needs to be the identity of this team. The Heat played to its identity on Tuesday.

The Heat’s defense was suffocating on Tuesday, limiting the Magic to 95 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 10-of-35 (28.6 percent) shooting from three-point range.

Orlando doesn’t feature the best offense in the NBA, entering with the league’s 24th-ranked offensive rating this season.

But the Heat’s defensive performance was still impressive, as it held an opponent under 100 points for the first time since Jan. 15.

The result was the Heat’s first double-digit win since defeating the Charlotte Hornets 104-87 on Jan. 14.

The Heat’s defense was dominant from the start on Tuesday, as the Magic had just 33 points with 3:45 left in the first half. That allowed the Heat to open a 20-point lead late in the second quarter, but the Magic closed the first half on a 16-3 run to cut the deficit to seven entering halftime.

The Magic went on to pull within five points early in the third quarter.

That’s when the Heat went on a big 34-15 run to regain control and take a 24-point lead late in the third quarter.

The Magic made one last push, cutting the deficit to 10 with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler made sure the Magic’s run ended there, hitting back-to-back threes and then making a short jumper to go on his own personal 8-0 run. Butler’s stretch pushed the Heat’s lead back up to 18 points with 6:18 to play and put the Magic away.

The Heat’s offense also won the battle against the Magic’s top-five defense, scoring 121 points on 54 percent shooting from the field and 13-of-36 (36.1 percent) shooting on threes. Seven Heat players scored double-digit points.

Butler led the way with a team-high 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, 2-of-4 shooting on thees and 9-of-12 shooting from the foul line, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Terry Rozier turned in his best game since being traded to the Heat, recording 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting on threes, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Heat made another change to its starting lineup, using its 27th different starting unit in the 51st game of the season.

The Heat moved Haywood Highsmith to the bench and started Caleb Martin at forward in his place on Tuesday against the Magic. It marked Martin’s 13th start of the season.

Martin opened the game alongside the Heat’s other four regular starters — Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Before starting Tuesday’s contest, this lineup had played just 11 minutes together since the Heat acquired Rozier in a trade on Jan. 23.

Their first time starting together went well for the Heat.

This group began Tuesday’s game by building a 16-4 lead before the Heat made its first substitution of the night.

Martin finished the win with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.

The Heat continues to rotate through different frontcourt options to play with Adebayo. Nikola Jovic started 10 straight games alongside Adebayo in the frontcourt in January and Highsmith started seven straight games in the frontcourt next to Adebayo before Martin was moving into that role on Tuesday.

While the minutes were positive against the Magic, Adebayo and Martin have not produced positive results together this season. Entering Tuesday, the Heat had been outscored by 10.5 points per 100 possessions in 415 minutes with Adebayo and Martin on the court.

Along with the new starting lineup, Tuesday marked one of the only times that the Heat has been whole this season. So the bench rotation looked a little different against the Magic.

The Heat entered Tuesday with the fourth-most missed games in the league this season due to injury at 161 games, according to Spotrac’s tracker.

But after dealing with injury issues for the first three months of the season, the Heat’s full contingent of rotation players was available for just the second time this season on Tuesday. The first time came less than two weeks ago in the Heat’s Jan. 27 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The only Heat players unavailable against the Magic were RJ Hampton (G League) and Dru Smith (season-ending knee surgery).

So, how did the Heat’s bench rotation look against the Magic.

The Heat used Jaime Jaquez Jr., Josh Richardson, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson to complete its nine-man rotation on Tuesday before emptying the bench late in the blowout victory.

But this meant that Highsmith was the odd man out against the Magic.

Highsmith started the previous seven games, but only played the final 3:06 of Tuesday’s lopsided game after being moved out of the starting lineup.

If it wasn’t for the Heat emptying the bench late in the fourth quarter, Highsmith would have received his first DNP-CD (did not play, coach’s decision) of the season, as he played in each of the first 36 games he was available before Tuesday’s contest.

Highsmith, 30, entered averaging six points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range this season. He has established himself as one of the Heat’s best and most versatile perimeter defenders.

The first time the Heat was whole this season less than two weeks ago, Richardson was the one who received his first DNP-CD of the season. But it was Highsmith who was out of the rotation on Tuesday.

The Heat’s dominance over the Magic continued.

Tuesday’s victory marked the Heat’s ninth straight home win over the Magic, a winning streak that dates back to January 2020. That’s the longest such streak over the Magic in Heat history.

The Heat has also won 14 of its last 18 matchups, home and away, against the Magic.

Making Tuesday’s win especially important is the fact that the Heat clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Magic with the victory. That’s because the Heat won the four-game regular-season series over the Magic, 3-1.

This matters, considering the Heat and Magic currently hold the same record at 27-24. But because of the tiebreaker, the Heat is in seventh place ahead of the eighth-place Magic in the Eastern Conference standings.