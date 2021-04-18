Starting a U.S. company, but not in the U.S.: Foreign entrepreneurs in a bind

David Ingram
·6 min read

Last year, Glen Wang co-founded a tech startup that's incorporated in Delaware, has seven employees in the United States, and serves customers in three U.S. metropolitan areas.

But he had to leave the U.S. to do it.

Wang, a Canadian citizen who was born in China, went to college in Chicago and worked tech jobs in San Francisco on a series of visas. But in an example of what critics say are the outdated quirks of the U.S. immigration system, he didn't have a clear option to legally remain in the country while striking out on his own.

U.S. visas for immigrant workers are generally attached to a specific employer, and new startups rarely qualify for them.

"The immigration system in the U.S. just may not have fully caught up to the way that startups and nascent ideas get formed," Wang said.

So, he launched his U.S. startup last summer from Calgary, about 250 miles north of the U.S.-Canadian border, where he lives, managing things remotely. His startup, The Third Place, is an app that helps local businesses set up subscription services — weekly deliveries of dumplings, berries or craft beer, for example.

The immigration system, he said, is "suited for the largest companies — the Amazons, the Facebooks, the Googles of the world — because they have deep pockets and can sponsor a lot of people in these programs."

"It makes it really hard for someone who wants to be a founder to make their situation work."

Image: (Alex Ramadan / for NBC News)
Image: (Alex Ramadan / for NBC News)

It's become a familiar pattern for foreign entrepreneurs: Get a startup idea, decide to focus on the relatively wealthy U.S. market, incorporate in the U.S. and even hire employees here. And then eventually try to move permanently to the country where they've built a new business.

Since 2016, an estimated 1,865 people outside the U.S. have founded U.S.-based companies that received venture funding, according to a tally from Crunchbase, a company that tracks startups and their funding.

Israel led the way with 12 percent of those founders, followed by the United Kingdom and India at 11 percent each, Crunchbase said. Another 7 percent were from Canada and 4 percent from Germany. Y Combinator, a California-based startup incubator that provides funding and coaching in exchange for a stake in young companies, had 50 percent of its latest class of entrepreneurs from outside the U.S., the highest percentage ever.

The startups highlight just how desirable the U.S. continues to be as a destination for entrepreneurs, even as other markets including China are becoming competitive and startup funding goes global.

The rise of foreigners establishing startups raises persistent questions about the U.S. economy and the immigration system, including whether the federal government should be more accommodating.

The rising popularity of the video service Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted one extreme case: its Chinese-born founder Eric Yuan, who was denied a U.S. visa eight times before being approved.

"There was a population of entrepreneurs who were being overlooked," said Manan Mehta, a founding partner at Unshackled Ventures, a venture capital firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area focused on investing in foreign founders and helping them come to the U.S.

There are enough foreign founders starting companies in the U.S. that an economy has grown up around them to provide services, a trend that has accelerated over the past five years. In 2016, Stripe, a San Francisco company that provides business services, began offering what amounted to a startup-in-a-box: a package of services that included incorporation in Delaware, a U.S. bank account and a payments system.

By now, Stripe says its package, which is calls Atlas, has been used by entrepreneurs in more than 140 countries to incorporate more than 15,000 companies. It costs $500 and requires a form that can be completed in 10 minutes. A competitor, Firstbase, advertises a form that can be completed in 5 minutes.

A tech startup founder based in India, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was unsure how media exposure would affect a U.S. visa application, said it seemed "crazy" how easy it was to set up a U.S. business remotely. But he said he saw benefits for Americans, including jobs for people he plans to hire in the U.S. and services for customers here.

"I can do everything remotely: I can set up a company, I can run it remotely from India, I can show up as a tourist, but I can’t move to the U.S. and run it like my U.S. competitors," he said.

The U.S. has dozens of visa categories for immigrants and non-immigrant visitors, some of which may already apply to startup founders or their investors. A category known as EB-5 visas, for example, may be available to people investing $1.8 million or more of their own money.

Whether to grant temporary legal status to foreign-born small-business founders has become a recurring political debate. The Obama administration in 2016 announced a plan to allow some foreign entrepreneurs to remain in the U.S. for at least two years. The Trump administration tried but failed to eliminate the program, and now beefing it up is among the immigration changes that Silicon Valley is seeking from President Joe Biden.

Under the program, known as "International Entrepreneur Parole," startup founders could be eligible if their companies have received at least $250,000 from angel investors, venture capitalists or similar investors, and if they've met other criteria.

Canada has a formal "startup visa" program, an attempt to attract people who may be blocked from entering the U.S.

But even with former President Donald Trump seeking to ax the idea of startup visas while he was in office, some venture capitalists have been eager to provide startup capital to people outside the U.S. starting U.S.-based companies.

One venture capital firm that focuses on female and foreign founders, Off the Grid Ventures, has made 16 such investments since 2015, according to Crunchbase.

Mehta, a California native, started Unshackled Ventures in 2014 with another investor after they were managing startups alongside foreigners kept running into visa issues. Now, Unshackled receives around 1,800 proposals a year, he said, selecting about 15 of them in which to invest. Their latest investment fund, announced in 2019, raised $20 million.

And it provides startups with not only early capital, but also legal assistance through the immigration process. Mehta said the fund has helped foreign entrepreneurs with more than 150 immigration filings in six years.

"If you're going to talk about enabling immigrants, you also have to talk about enabling their immigration journey," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Iran identifies suspect behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

    "Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified" by Iran's intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Biden admin backtracks on keeping Trump-era refugee cap after backlash

    FOX News correspondent Rich Edson has the latest developments on 'Special Report'

  • AG Eric Schmitt’s lawsuits are everywhere, while Missouri’s business goes unattended

    Why is our attorney general suing China, or going after Pennsylvania to erase votes in the presidential election?

  • Daughter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he needs a doctor

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The daughter of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on Russian authorities on Sunday to allow a doctor to treat her father in prison, a day after a group of medical professionals warned he is at risk of kidney failure. Navalny, a fierce opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with proper medical care for acute back and leg pain. Prison authorities say they have offered Navalny proper medical care but that the 44-year-old opposition politician has refused it and insisted on being treated by a doctor of his choice from outside the facility, a request they have declined.

  • Teens line up to get inoculated at Natomas High School COVID-19 vaccine clinic

    The Natomas Unified School District hosted a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday. KCRA 3 spoke with some of the teenagers there that were ready to get their shot. See more in the video above.

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgment of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indianapolis FedEx gunman was former employee

    The gunman began firing as soon as he drove up to FedEx site before killing himself, police say.

  • Biden calls FedEx mass shooting ‘national embarrassment’

    The flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.

  • Myanmar unity government says it must be part of any ASEAN bid to end crisis

    The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way out of the bloody crisis that has racked member Myanmar since the military ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. The military has shown little willingness to engage with its neighbours and no sign of wanting to talk with the government it ousted. But in the first hint of progress for the grouping, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an ASEAN summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai government official said on Saturday.

  • The US has paused its use of J&J's COVID-19 shot. How will that impact vaccine equity?

    U.S. officials leaned on the one-dose J&J vaccine for hard-to-reach, vulnerable people before health officials recommended pausing its use this week.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • Watson, Watanabe lead Raptors past Magic, 113-102

    Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19. Yuta Watanabe also had a career high for the Raptors, contributing 21 points and six rebounds.

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • Why the Hornets will ‘look hard’ at rookie Vernon Carey the rest of this NBA season

    The former Duke star Carey scored 21 points in his debut as an NBA starter.

  • China and US pledge climate change commitment

    The US and China announced actions to tackle climate change following meetings in Shanghai last week.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says

  • A Minnesota man attacked a store employee over a mask policy then dragged a police officer with his vehicle and struck him with a hammer, police say

    Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, closed his truck window on a police officer reaching through it, then sped off, according to a criminal complaint.