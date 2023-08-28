Starting the week with spotty showers, with chance for tropical impact later
Starting the week with spotty showers, with chance for tropical impact later
Starting the week with spotty showers, with chance for tropical impact later
Stock futures were higher early Monday as markets continue to digest Powell's key speech from last week.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his latest batch of waiver wire pickups for Week 21.
The burgeoning industry is already inundated with unrealistic expectations driven by overly-ambitious promises. BCI startup Synchron is trying a different tact.
The NL Central race has a huge series this week.
Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail one-ups the floral theme with gemstones. Roadster features Rolls' largest wooden deck and, of course, a custom watch.
India is launching its first space-based solar observatory mission called Aditya-L1 to study the sun — just days after the successful landing of the country's moon rover mission Chandrayaan-3. The launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:20pm PT on September 1 (11:50am IST on September 2) from Satish Dhawan Space Center in South India's Sriharikota using the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL), India's space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Monday. ISRO aims to better understand coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather and propagation of particles and fields through the Aditya-L1 mission.
Stellantis launches its Spoticar used-car sales platform in the U.S. It sells products from nearly new to 10 years old, with up to 120,000 miles.
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
They're 13 percent off right now.
From rotten elk antler broth to poisonous plants, players on tonight's survival shows ate some pretty bad stuff.
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.
Chase Silseth was released from a local hospital on Saturday night, and then rejoined the team on Sunday.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have reportedly dropped Scooter Braun as their manager. Here's what we know.
Hello, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that covers the biggest happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Microsoft bringing Python to Excel, Cruise being forced to reduce its robotaxi fleet following a crash, and Amazon launching its new Fire TV Channels app.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Scrub Daddy, Mr. Coffee, plus facial steamers, cooling eye masks and an awesome shaved ice machine: The 'net is gaga over these picks.