Startling photos capture east coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

An aerial view of flooded streets are seen in Helmetta of New Jersey, United States on August 22, 2021 as Tropical Storm Henri hit east coast. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Henri landed around noon in Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

On August 20, Central Park experienced the wettest hour on record in New York City history, the National Weather Service said.

Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for southern New England and northern Atlantic states through Monday.

Tropical Storm Henri, downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, made landfall on Sunday in Rhode Island.

CBS New York reported that more than 100 residents were evacuated from Helmetta, New Jersey, after Tropical Storm Henri touched down on Sunday, including some who were rescued by boat.

Around noon, the storm made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Henri is forecasted to move across portions of southern New England and northern Atlantic states through Monday.

Heavy rain and flooding is expected along the Atlantic coast through Monday.

Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

New York experienced record levels of rainfall, registering its wettest day since 2014. On Aug. 20, the amount of rain that fell from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Central Park was the wettest hour on record in New York City history, the National Weather Service tweeted.

Flash flood warnings have been issued through early Monday morning for parts of the five boroughs, northern New Jersey, and the Hudson Valley, NBC New York reported.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow forecasted that Tropical Storm Henri's biggest impact in New Jersey will likely be heavy rain and potential flooding.

Tropical Storm Henri hit the town of Helmetta in New Jersey, United States on August 22, 2021. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Zarrow said in his weather blog that a "bullseye" of heavy rain affected Middlesex County, which included 6.17 inches of rainfall in the city of Helmetta.

He also said that Sunday evening will bring another precarious high tide cycle with widespread minor flooding of tidal waterways. Heavy rain should diminish in New Jersey by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts heavy rainfall in New England as Henri moves northwest.

An unidentified man walks his dogs through a flooded parking lot in the Watch Hill section of Westerly, R.I., after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Stew Milne

"Henri is expected to slow down further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border tonight, then move across Massachusetts on Monday afternoon and Monday night and over the Atlantic on Tuesday," the National Hurricane Center said in a Sunday night update.

Heavy rainfall from Henri could potentially result in minor to moderate river flooding, as well as considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As Henri slows down, its slower forward speed brings flooding risks, according to weather.com.

"Henri will move back across southern New England Monday, possibly resulting in renewed flooding from scattered showers & storms that will be accompanied by torrential downpours," the National Weather Service - Boston said in a tweet.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for the coastal areas between New Haven, Connecticut, and Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts.

