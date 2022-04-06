Startling video shows arsonist torching Brooklyn LGBTQ bar that injured two workers

A hooded firebug was caught on video over the weekend dumping gasoline onto the floor of a Brooklyn LGBTQ bar and lighting it ablaze in a terrifying flash.

Police on Wednesday released shocking footage from inside the Rash Bar at 941 Willoughby Ave. in Bushwick that showed the suspect pouring the gas for several seconds, then bending over and igniting it with what appears to be a cigarette lighter.

The flames that erupted injured two women, 25 and 23, and caused extensive damage to the bar, police said.

Shortly before the blaze, the suspect was caught on video filling up a red gas can at a nearby gas station, Chief of Detectives James Essig said Wednesday.

Essig said the motive for the blaze remains unclear.

“We don’t want to jump to any conclusions,” co-owner Jake Sillen said Monday. “But we’re also definitely considering the fact you know, in the last year there’s been like a pretty sharp rise in violence within queer nightlife, and so we’re definitely feeling that loss right now.”

Police describe the suspect as a man, about 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.