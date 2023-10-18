Work starts on 32 flats for homeless people in Walton-on-the-Naze

Contractors have started work to convert an empty building into 32 flats for homeless people and families.

Spendells House in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, was a sheltered housing block but closed in March 2018.

Tendring District Council (TDC) is the project developer and says the work is expected to complete in spring 2024.

Andy Baker, Independent council cabinet member for housing and planning, said emergency and temporary accommodation was "much needed".

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He said: "Not only is this much better for those who find themselves in such difficult circumstances - keeping them closer to their home and providing a guaranteed minimum quality - but also it will reduce our spending on costly emergency accommodation."

TDC said the two-storey building in Naze Park Road closed in 2018 because of low demand for sheltered housing.

A spokesman said the new flats would include laundry and bathroom facilities and the adjoining bungalow on site would be transformed into office space for TDC staff and partner agencies.

TDC figures showed 268 households were placed in emergency temporary accommodation - for an average of five weeks - in 2019-20.

The number of people living in temporary accommodation in England hit a 25-year high, according to government figures released this year.

English councils also spent £1.7bn on temporary accommodation in the past year, a 9% increase on the previous 12 months.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830