A 34-year-old man died from a single gun shot wound minutes into the New Year in Oxnard.

The Oxnard Police Department was called at 12:10 a.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Sierra Way on a report of shots fired and a victim in the street. Officers arrived to find Oxnard resident Jose Juarez down in street and started life-saving measures.

Juarez was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died, police said. His death is the first of 2024 for Oxnard and Ventura County.

The Oxnard Police Department's major crimes unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Aguilar 805-385-7680.

Sgt. Jess Aragon said no arrests had been made as of 8:30 a.m. Juarez did not live in the area where he was found, and the shooting does not appear to be gang related, he said.

Investigators were at the scene, canvassing the neighborhood for video and other evidence, Aragon said.

The city of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: New Year starts with fatal shooting in Oxnard