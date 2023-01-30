Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps released from hospital after shooting

Will Holmes, the founder of the nonprofit Starts Right Here who also is known as Will Keeps, has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home after an 18-year-old student allegedly shot him at the organization last week.

Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, allegedly shot and wounded Holmes and killed two students, 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron, at the nonprofit, 455 S.W. Fifth St., in downtown Des Moines on Jan. 23. He has been charged with two counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Holmes' family announced Monday he was released from the hospital, where police said he underwent surgery and was in serious condition. His family said in a statement Holmes faces a "long recovery ahead and will require additional procedures" but remains committed to continuing his nonprofit's mission and serving at-risk youth once he "has taken the time needed to rest and heal."

"Our family would like to thank the entire medical team at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their excellent care last week, and we are also appreciative of all the support and well-wishes received from the community," the statement says.

On Monday afternoon, Walls allegedly walked into a common area of Starts Right Here, a mentorship program for at-risk youth, with a 9mm handgun that had an extended ammunition magazine with a maximum capacity of 31 rounds. Holmes tried to escort Walls from the area, but Walls pulled away and allegedly began to shoot the two teenagers. Holmes, who was standing nearby, also was shot several times.

Police have charged a second person, Bravon Michael Tukes, 19, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. They allege Tukes drove Walls to and from the scene, and also communicated with him "before and immediately after the shooting."

Holmes, a community activist, launched Starts Right Here in 2020 to offer troubled kids access to mental health services, job assistance and other educational opportunities. Staff often work with students to apply for college, build their resumes or learn about financial literacy.

Starts Right Here, which sees about 40 to 50 students at a time, has partnered with Des Moines Public Schools through the district's Options Academy, an academic credit recovery program where students can earn their high school diplomas. About 28 students have graduated since its inception.

"As a family, we continue to mourn the loss of life and pray for all who have been impacted by the tragedy. We ask that everyone continue to keep us and everyone else in their thoughts and prayers," Holmes' family statement said.

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Will Keeps released from hospital after Des Moines shooting