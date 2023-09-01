Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps testifies about attack, killings at Des Moines school

William Holmes, aka Will Keeps, testifies during the trial of Preston Walls at the Polk County Courthouse on Friday.

William Holmes said he first suspected there could be trouble when he saw Preston Walls with his hand under his coat on the upper part of his chest.

“I looked and stared at him thinking he’s either got a gun or he’s bluffing, but then I decided he had to have a gun,” said Holmes, better known by his rapper stage name, Will Keeps.

What happened in the next few terrifying moments has Walls facing murder charges.

Keeps testified Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Walls for the Jan. 23 shooting deaths of Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18.

Keeps also was wounded in the attack at Starts Right here, the alternative school program he runs in downtown Des Moines where Carr, Dameron and Walls were students.

A second defendant charged in the slayings, Bravon Tukes, the alleged getaway driver as Walls fled the scene, is scheduled to stand trial separately in October.

Preston Walls appears in court during his trial at the Polk County Courthouse on Friday.

Keeps testified that prior to the violence that day, he had not noticed anything out of the ordinary with any of the students.

Police believe Carr and Dameron were on the opposite side of a gang dispute with Walls, although their families have denied they were involved in gangs. In his opening statements Thursday, attorney Glen Downey, representing Walls, said Carr and Dameron had been threatening and bullying Walls, and that his client feared for his life and was acting in self-defense when he shot them.

Downey said Walls had seen Dameron concealing a gun, which police found after the shooting. Keeps testified Friday that he did not know Dameron had the gun until after the shootings.

Yavonne Palmer, the school's director, testifying Thursday, said Carr had made a disparaging comment about "the young man that was killed." She did not specify the identity of the person killed, but Bravon Tukes' brother Trevontay Jenkins, had been shot and killed by Des Moines police in December.

Palmer also said she knew Carr, an aspiring rapper, had made at least one "diss video" disrespecting and insulting other youths.

Keeps says he thought he had settled problems between Walls, other students

William Holmes, better known as Will Keeps, testifies during the trial of Preston Walls at the Polk County Courthouse on Friday

Keeps in his testimony said he was aware of the video and had talked to Carr and Dameron about it. When questioned about whether he had asked Carr to remove the video from social media, Keeps said, “I sure did. Actually, I told him to take it down.”

He said Carr did, but that someone else put it back online.

The Starts Right Here school has a studio where videos can be produced, but Keeps said he forbade recording any music or rap videos that referred to past or future violence.

Keeps, 50, said he is familiar with gang violence from his own youth in Chicago, and that he had known there were problems between Walls and Carr and Dameron.

“We thought we had it taken care of and then the (diss) video came out,” he said.

More: Starts Right Here, Will Keeps sued for negligence after students shot and killed in January

He said he was shot twice during the attack on Carr and Dameron, sustaining a fractured pelvis and pubic bone as well as damage to his hand, which he held up for the courtroom to see. He said he is still in pain from the shooting every day.

His testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday, following the Labor Day holiday, after the attorneys and the judge work out details of what Keeps' lawyers can ask him about.

More: Will Keeps reinforces message of Starts Right Here while recovering from Des Moines shooting

Police described chaotic scene they confronted at Starts Right Here

Preston Walls, left, listens to testimony as evidence is reviewed during his trial at the Polk County Courthouse on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Des Moines police officers who investigated the shootings described a chaotic scene where they were simultaneously trying to assess the number and condition of victims while also trying to identity a suspect.

“There were a lot of shell casings. It looked like a war zone,” said Sgt. Mark Chapman.

In video from Chapman’s bodycam, shown Friday in court, Chapman is seen cutting Keep’s pants so he can attend to the wound in Keeps' upper thigh. Chapman asks who the shooter was and Keeps replies it was Walls.

Chapman testified he wanted to ask Keeps about the shooter while he was still conscious so he would make sure he got it recorded on his bodycam. He said he maintained pressure on Keep’s wound to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Bodycam footage from another officer, Adam Lemek, shows him approaching the building with his gun drawn. Lemek said his he had his gun out because he did not know if the suspect was still present.

Police have said Walls fled in a car with Tukes and was apprehended a short time later.

When informing other arriving officers about what was going on, Lemek said Keeps was breathing and Carr and Dameron “not so much.”

