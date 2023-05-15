Starts Right Here, Will Keeps sued for negligence after students shot and killed in January

Will Holmes (also known as Will Keeps), founder of Starts Right Here, uses a walker at the center in February.

The families of two teens shot to death in January at downtown Des Moines alternative school program Starts Right Here are suing the program and its founder, saying they were negligent in allowing the armed shooter access to the premises.

The Jan. 23 shooting at 455 S.W. Fifth St. left 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr dead and program founder William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, with serious injuries. Police have charged 18-year-old Preston Walls, another student at the program, with first-degree murder.

In court filings, investigators describe video showing Walls entering the Starts Right Here building, being escorted toward the exit by Holmes, then pulling away and repeatedly shooting the two other teens, wounding Holmes as he did.

More: Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps, students open up about struggles, success after shooting

The families of Carr and Dameron allege in court filings that Holmes and Starts Right Here failed to "implement and carry out appropriate security measures," among other errors. In a complaint provided to the Des Moines Register by the families' attorneys, they allege Holmes and the program were negligent in allowing Walls, who'd been in the facility earlier that day, to return with a loaded gun and start shooting.

"William Holmes knew of the risk of harm to Gionni and Rashad from (Walls) prior to that individual's return to the SRH facility on January 23, 2023," the complaint said. "Defendants SRH and William Holmes failed to exercise due care to protect Gionni and Rashad."

For subscribers: The Starts Right Here triple shooting shocked Des Moines. Here's how it went down:

A security guard was stationed at the school when it reopened in March, and Holmes said at the time it had ordered metal detectors.

The lawsuit is not yet listed in online court records, but attorney Matt Boles, representing the families, confirmed it was filed Monday afternoon.

Story continues

Holmes referred questions about the lawsuit to his attorney, to whom the Register has reached out for comment.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines school shooting leads to lawsuit from victims' families