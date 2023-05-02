Starts Right Here shooting trial postponed to August over jury concerns

The trial of alleged Starts Right Here shooter Preston Walls was postponed Monday, midway through what was to be the first day of jury selection, as Walls' attorneys proposed a change of venue from Polk County.

Walls is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, who were shot and killed Jan. 23 at the Starts Right Here alternative school program in downtown Des Moines. Program founder William Holmes, who also goes by the name Will Keeps, also was wounded.

Charged in addition to Walls but set to be tried separately is Bravon Tukes, the alleged getaway driver for Walls following the shootings. Prosecutors say the motivation for the attack was gang-related, though Dameron and Carr's families have disputed that characterization.

Walls' trial was to begin Monday, but by the end of the day the judge had agreed to postpone the case until Aug. 28.

As part of their jury selection process, the prosecutors and Walls' attorneys asked members of the jury pool to fill out a questionnaire about their prior knowledge of the case. According to Lynn Hicks, a spokesman for the Polk County Attorney's Office, 36% of the questionnaires reported the potential jurors already had formed an opinion, leading Walls' attorneys to move to have the case transferred out of Polk County.

Judge Lawrence McLellan didn't grant that motion, but the parties agreed in the coming weeks to conduct a second questionnaire to "determine whether there is sufficient cause for a change of venue," Hicks said.

Walls' attorneys, who declined to comment after Monday's proceedings, have indicated their client intends to testify at trial. They have not filed notice that they intend to argue Walls acted in self-defense, and the judge ruled last week they are not required to do so as long as they are relying solely on Walls' testimony to make their case.

Tukes' trial is scheduled to begin in October. Also on Monday, McLellan denied a motion by Tukes' attorneys to reduce the amount of his bail, currently set at $2 million.

