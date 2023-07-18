Starts Right Here trial to remain in Polk County despite defense jury concerns

The trial of the alleged Starts Right Here shooter Preston Walls will not move from Polk County after a motion for a change of venue was denied.

Walls is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. They were shot and killed Jan. 23 at Starts Right Here, an educational program for at-risk youth in public schools, in downtown Des Moines.

Starts Right Here founder William Holmes, who goes by Will Keeps, was wounded. Bravon Tukes, the alleged getaway driver for Walls, also was charged with first-degree murder.

More: Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps, students open up about struggles, success after shooting

Walls’ attorneys proposed a change of venue from Polk County during the first day of trial in early May, and the trial was postponed until Aug. 28. At the time, members of the jury pool filled out a questionnaire about their prior knowledge of the case, revealing that 36% of the questionnaires reported the potential jurors had already formed a guilty opinion.

A jury survey was presented to prospective jurors reporting for jury duty in Polk County on May 8, 15 and 22 and on June 5 as agreed upon by both the court and Walls’ attorneys to learn more about people’s thoughts and opinions on the case. According to court documents, 367 people completed the survey, and 32% had a guilty opinion about Walls.

Walls’ defense argued that there is a “substantial likelihood he cannot receive a fair and impartial jury in Polk County,” according to court documents.

“Accepting the defendant’s argument that 32% formed an opinion of guilt means 68% of the individuals had not formed an opinion,” District court judge Lawrence P. McLellan wrote in his ruling. “Forming an opinion about the defendant’s guilt based upon news coverage and nothing more does not mean a juror cannot be fair and impartial during a trial based upon evidence presented. The issue is whether the juror’s opinion is so fixed that it prevents the juror from rendering a true verdict upon the evidence submitted.”

More: Attorney says Starts Right Here murder suspect can exonerate co-defendant at trial

Attorney Darren Page, who appeared with attorney Glen Downey on behalf of Walls at a hearing Friday, declined to comment on the denied motion when reached by the Des Moines Register on Tuesday.

A special panel of 150 jurors will be called to complete a juror questionnaire one week prior to the trial in August. Walls' attorneys previously have indicated their client intends to testify at trial.

Tukes' trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Preston Walls trial on Starts Right Here shooting stays in Polk County