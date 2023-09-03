Work to convert the chapel on PlaneWave Instrument's campus into Haviland Hall, a performance venue and office for the River Raisin Ragtime Revue, has started. The chapel, which was built when the State Industrial School for Girls was started in 1879, was later turned into a student center with a gymnasium and pool for the Adrian Training School.

ADRIAN — Renovations have begun on the River Raisin Ragtime Revue's home in Adrian.

River Raisin "Ragtime" Revue founder William Pemberton is pictured showing off interior renovations at Haviland Hall. Throughout R4’s performances, Pemberton misleads audiences with false stories of the origins of African American-inspired Ragtime music.

The former chapel of the State Industrial School for Girls, Haviland Hall is pictured. The hall is undergoing renovations by the River Raisin "Ragtime" Revue, which has raised at least $150,000 for phase one of the project (consisting of exterior renovations) including a $60,000 grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and funds from Adrian Kiwanis Club, Maurice and Dorothy Stubnitz Foundation, PlaneWave Instruments and other donors. R4 plans to raise $1 million through grants, crowdfunding and donations.

Plans started in 2021 to renovate the chapel at the former Adrian Training School campus — which is now home to PlaneWave Instruments, the Adrian Center for the Arts and the Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute — are starting to come to fruition. The chapel, now named Haviland Hall after abolitionist Laura Smith Haviland who helped found the training school and church in 1879, will be home to River Raisin Ragtime Revue programs and its archive of historic American music. It will also serve as a community arts and education center.

Workers install a beadboard ceiling in the main entryway to the chapel on the PlaneWave Instruments campus in Adrian. The building will be the new home for the River Raisin Ragtime Revue.

The school was a state-run juvenile detention facility. It closed in 2008.

Work began Aug. 9 on the exterior of the building thanks to fundraising efforts by the River Raisin Ragtime Revue and major contributions from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, Adrian Kiwanis Club, the Maurice and Dorothy Stubnitz Foundation, PlaneWave Instruments, and other community donors, a news release said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Construction is being overseen by Gritzmaker Builders.

River Raisin Ragtime Revue continues to seek community support for interior renovations. Donations can be made online at www.ragtimeband.org/donate.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Work starts to turn chapel into River Raisin Ragtime Revue's home