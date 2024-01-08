New Year starts with two fatal stabbings in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY - Two men were fatally stabbed in attacks about a half-mile apart on New Year's Day, authorities say.

Vincent O'Brien III, 50, was found around 6:15 a.m. when police responded to a report of a wounded man on the first block of South California Avenue.

He died at a city hospital.

A Woodbine man, 30-year-old Vincent Oglesby, was charged with the predawn murder on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The charge is only an allegation, and Oglesby has not been convicted.

The second victim, 22-year-old Nazir Cintron, was found dead at Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk around 7:35 a.m.

"These incidents are not thought to be connected at the early stages of both investigations," said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation is underway into Cintron's slaing.

Anyone with information is asked call the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

