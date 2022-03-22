Startup Advance Intelligence Weighs $300 Million Funding Round

(Bloomberg) -- Advance Intelligence Group, a startup with businesses spanning from identification verification to consumer lending, is weighing raising about $300 million in its latest funding round, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, is in preliminary discussions with advisers on the planned fundraising, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private. The Singapore-based startup last year raised over $400 million in series D round financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and achieved a valuation of more than $2 billion, according to a company statement.

Deliberations are still ongoing and the company might not proceed with the funding round, the people said. A representative for Advance Intelligence declined to comment.

Founded in 2016, Advance Intelligence has three business units that cover 14 markets, according to its website. Its Advance.AI unit provides AI-based digital identity verification and risk products services solutions to banks and e-commerce industries, while Atome Financial offers “buy now, pay later” services. Ginee is an e-commerce services platform provider.

Advance Intelligence, which has more than 1,900 employees, expanded to Mexico and Nigeria last year. It also counts buyout firm Northstar Group, Chinese venture capital firms Vision Plus Capital and Gaorong Capital as well as Singapore-based EDBI Pte among its backers.

