Startup Battlefield 200: Fintech and Hardware edition at TC Disrupt 2003

Neesha A. Tambe
·1 min read
0

If fintech, robotics and hardware are your thang, then get ready to get busy on the exhibition floor at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 — it’s less than two weeks away! That’s where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200, our hand-picked cohort of standout startups.

They span many industries, and today we’re highlighting those that fit within the fintech and hardware tracks. Note that the term “fit” may be a bit more creative for some startups than others.

In an era of banking and finance volatility, founders are gearing up to reimagine the global financial landscape. From payment platforms to regionally optimized trading platforms, these startups are set to make a splash.

No TechCrunch event would be complete without some cool hardware gadgets and robots. Early-stage startups are using their genius to create firefighting hardware, testing devices, a special AI-enabled machine that tells you exactly how to draw your eyebrows and even a smart baby carriage.

Take a look at this impressive lot and start networking with them now!

Startup Battlefield 200 fintech startups at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Startup Battlefield 200 hardware startups at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Don’t miss the AI and security startups, plus the fintech and health tech companies that made it into the Startup Battlefield 200.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21. Take advantage of your last ticket sale opportunity. Buy your pass by September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and save up to $400.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

