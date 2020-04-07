Startup Genome Expands Work Across Africa With United Nations Partnership to Help Ugandan Startups

Startup Genome has signed an agreement with the United Nations to highlight the startup ecosystem in Kampala, Uganda

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Genome today announced a partnership with the United Nations agency International Trade Centre to support and showcase the growing startup ecosystem in Kampala, Uganda.

We're in the middle of an unfolding health and economic crisis, and small businesses in emerging markets are facing disproportionate economic threats. This partnership will help Kampala take its spot on the global stage, which will continuously attract international investment and talent - essential to help businesses survive the crises and safeguard the economy and livelihoods.

With more than 100 clients in 38 countries across five continents, Startup Genome is the world-leading research and policy advisory organization for governments committed to advancing their startup ecosystems. Startup Genome's Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), the world's most comprehensive and widely read research on startups, will include Kampala and its notable startups in the 2020 edition of the report. Kampala's ecosystem will also be displayed on Startup Genome's Global Map of Innovation.

"We're excited to partner with the United Nations and Startup Uganda, an on-the-ground startup association, to work on this important project," said JF Gauthier, Startup Genome CEO and founder. "Startups in Kampala and other hubs around Africa need and deserve more exposure. As one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa, Kampala has developed a thriving startup community that is becoming a powerful engine of job creation."

Additionally, through this effort, data about Kampala's startups and founders will be included in Crunchbase's database - a global standard for the world's investor communities and entrepreneurs to retrieve information. This will result in driving exposure, providing a global platform and triggering a flow of resources into Kampala's burgeoning startup community.

"Innovative startups in Uganda have historically been under covered by startup media, and this partnership will help correct this by showing what is happening on the ground in Kampala," said Rob Skidmore, Chief, Sector and Enterprise Competitiveness, at United Nations International Trade Centre. "We look forward to working with Startup Genome to help us showcase this ecosystem and the undeniably compelling stories of Kampala's founders."

About Startup Genome

Startup Genome's mission is to enhance startup success and ecosystem performance everywhere. Having worked with more than 100 clients in 38 countries, Startup Genome is the world's leading policy advisory and research organization for governments and public-private partnerships working to improve their startup ecosystems. Its impact is rooted in the world's largest entrepreneurship research with data on over a million companies across 250 cities. Find out more about how Startup Genome accelerates global startup ecosystems by contacting Adam Bregu at adam@startupgenome.com , reading more at startupgenome.com , and following the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For interviews and further inquiries, please contact:

Tricia Whitlock

Communications, Startup Genome

tricia@startupgenome.com

+1-770-561-1701

Related Images

startup-genome-logo.png

Startup Genome Logo

Related Links

Startup Genome Website

Startup Genome Reports

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startup-genome-expands-work-across-africa-with-united-nations-partnership-to-help-ugandan-startups-301036439.html

SOURCE Startup Genome