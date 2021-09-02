Startups should look to state-of-the-art tech to tackle diseases affecting women

Shahar Keinan and Pek Lum
·4 min read

Startups devoted to reproductive and women’s health are on the rise. However, most of them deal with women’s fertility: birth control, ovulation and the inability to conceive. The broader field of women’s health remains neglected.

Historically, most of our understanding of ailments comes from the perspective of men and is overwhelmingly based on studies using male patients. Until the early 1990s, women of childbearing age were kept out of drug trial studies, and the resulting bias has been an ongoing issue in healthcare. Other issues include underrepresentation of women in health studies, trivialization of women's physical complaints (which is relevant to the misdiagnosis of endometriosis, among other conditions), and gender bias in the funding of research, especially in research grants.

For example, several studies have shown that when we look at National Institutes of Health funding, a disproportionate share of its resources goes to diseases that primarily affect men -- at the expense of those that primarily affect women. In 2019, studies of NIH funding based on disease burden (as estimated by the number of years lost due to an illness) showed that male-favored diseases were funded at twice the rate of female-favored diseases.

Let’s take endometriosis as an example. Endometriosis is a disease where endometrial-like tissue (‘‘lesions’’) can be found outside the uterus. Endometriosis is a condition that only occurs in individuals with uteruses and has been less funded and less studied than many other conditions. It can cause chronic pain, fatigue, painful intercourse and infertility. Although the disease may affect one out of 10 women, diagnosis is still very slow, and the disease is confirmed only by surgery.

There is no non-invasive test available. In many cases, a woman is diagnosed only due to her infertility, and the diagnosis can take up to 10 years. Even after diagnosis, the understanding of disease biology and progression is poor, as well as the understanding of the relationships to other lesion diseases, such as adenomyosis. Current treatments include surgical removal of lesions and drugs that suppress ovarian hormone (mainly estrogen) production.

However, there are changes in the works. The NIH created the women’s health research category in 1994 for annual budgeting purposes and, in 2019, it was updated to include research that is relevant to women only. In acknowledging the widespread male bias in both human and animal studies, the NIH mandated in 2016 that grant applicants would be required to recruit male and female participants in their protocols. These changes are slow, and if we look at endometriosis, it received just $7 million in NIH funding in the fiscal year 2018, putting it near the very bottom of NIH’s 285 disease/research areas.

It is interesting to note that critical changes are coming from other sources, and not so much from the funding agencies or the pharmaceutical industry. The push is coming from patients and physicians themselves that meet the diseases regularly. We see pharmaceutical companies (such as Eli Lilly and AbbVie) in the women's healthcare space following the lead of their patients and slowly expanding their R&D base and doubling efforts to expand beyond reproductive health into other key women's health areas.

New technological innovations targeting endometriosis are being funded via private sources. In 2020, women’s health finally emerged as one of the most promising areas of investment. These include (not an exhaustive list by any means) diagnostics companies such as NextGen Jane, which raised a $9 million Series A in April 2021 for its “smart tampon,” and DotLab, a non-invasive endometriosis testing startup, which raised $10 million from investors last July. Other notable advances include the research-study app Phendo that tracks endometriosis, and Gynica, a company focused on cannabis-based treatments for gynecological issues.

The complexity of endometriosis is such that any single biotech startup may find it challenging to go it alone. One approach to tackle this is through collaborations. Two companies, Polaris Quantum Biotech and Auransa, have teamed up to tackle the endometriosis challenge and other women’s specific diseases.

Using data, algorithms and quantum computing, this collaboration between two female-led AI companies integrates the understanding of disease biology with chemistry. Moreover, they are not stopping at in silico; rather, this collaboration aims to bring therapeutics to patients.

New partnerships can majorly impact how fast a field like women’s health can advance. Without such concerted efforts, women-centric diseases such as endometriosis, triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer, to name a few, may remain neglected and result in much-needed therapeutics not moving into clinics promptly.

Using state-of-the-art technologies on complex women’s diseases will allow the field to advance much faster and can put drug candidates into clinics in a few short years, especially with the help of patient advocacy groups, research organizations, physicians and out-of-the-box funding approaches such as crowdfunding from the patients themselves.

We believe that going after the women’s health market is a win-win for the patients as well as from the business perspective, as the global market for endometriosis drugs alone is expected to reach $2.2 billion in the next six years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BMW Group's Neue Klasse lineup to focus on circular economy to achieve reduction in CO2 emissions

    The BMW Group announced Thursday its intentions to commit to a 50% reduction from 2019 levels in global carbon dioxide emissions during the use-phase of its vehicles by 2030, as well as a 40% reduction in emissions during the life cycle of the vehicle. Announced in March, the BMW "New Class" is a reboot of a line of sedans and coupes the German automaker produced from 1962-1977, a line that established BMW's identity as a sports car manufacturer. The new line will feature "a completely redefined IT and software architecture, a new generation of high-performance electric drivetrains and batteries and a radically new approach to sustainability across the entire vehicle life cycle," according to the company.

  • Runt

    Cal (Cameron Boyce) and Cecily (Nicole Elizabeth Berger) are bullied high school students who turn to revenge to settle scores with their tormentors. With no one to turn to, they spiral into a downward cycle of misguided violence.

  • Massive veteran records backlog could get addressed in federal spending bill

    COVID stymied processing of veteran's records, blocking people from getting medical care. Congress may remedy that in the social infrastructure bill

  • Reports: Hedge fund execs to pay billions in tax settlement

    Executives at a New York hedge fund have agreed to pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the U.S. tax authorities, according to reports Thursday. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that insiders at Renaissance Technologies agreed to the deal that could be one of the largest in U.S. history. Among those in the settlement are Renaissance founder and prominent Democratic Party donor James Simon, and Robert Mercer, who was a major donor to former President Donald Trump’s campaign, according to the reports.

  • Proud Boys and Oath Keepers expected at September 18 rally in D.C.

    Capitol Police leadership plans to hold briefings on security plans with members of Congress next week.

  • UK employers keep up the hunt for staff after lockdowns and Brexit

    Employers in Britain are still hunting for more recruits than they were just before the pandemic, according to a survey which added to signs of a tight labour market following the COVID-19 lockdowns and Brexit. The Recruitment & Employment Confederation said on Friday that 1.66 million job advertisements were active during the week to Aug. 29, higher than the 1.55 million average in January and February 2020 and little changed from levels earlier in August. Britain's unemployment rate of 4.7% in the three months to June is higher than before the crisis when it stood at just under 4% but it has defied forecasts that it would hit 10% or higher during the pandemic crisis thanks in large part to the government's wage subsidy scheme.

  • Michael Bolton recalls recording 'Jack Sparrow' with the Lonely Island 10 years ago: 'One of the best things I ever did'

    "John Mayer came over to me at the afterparty [and said], 'Tomorrow you're going to see something you've never seen before. It's going to be crazy.' This is a different world.'"

  • Natalia Bryant Shares How Dad Kobe Inspired Her Career Goals in Rare Interview

    Natalia Bryant has aspirations of following in her late father's footsteps. In a rare sit-down interview, the teen calls Kobe Bryant her greatest motivator and reflects on their shared passions.

  • Sail away: Rocket launch to test simple solution for space junk

    Engineers are set to test a device that could pull defunct spacecraft and used rocket parts back to Earth.

  • 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' is a card-based tactical RPG

    Watch the first gameplay trailer from the upcoming game.

  • Podcast host Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19, says he took ivermectin

    Joe Rogan announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he took a series of medications, including ivermectin, a drug primarily used to treat parasites in animals that the Food and Drug Administration says people should avoid.Why it matters: Rogan is one of the most influential podcast personalities in the world. In the past, some of his more controversial comments have been criticized and have put Spotify, Rogan's exclusive podcast distributor, in an awkward po

  • What to Know About Mu, a New Covid Variant Detected in 39 Countries

    The Mu variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is now responsible for a growing proportion of cases in Colombia, and which has been detected in 39 countries around the world, is now a "variant of interest."

  • ‘His worst fear was realized.’ Fort Worth BBQ owner dies of COVID between vaccine doses

    Waldo Strein, 73, who owned Jambo’s Original BBQ Shack in Rendon with his wife Barbie, died of COVID on Monday.

  • Study finds 'sweet spot' of sleep needed to help prevent Alzheimer's disease

    Sleeping too much or too little each night can harm adults' brain performance, increase symptoms of depression and weight and raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. "There appears to be a real sweet spot," said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OBGYN. "People who got less than six hours of sleep on PET scan brain imaging had a higher rate of these brain plaques that we’ve found in association with Alzheimer’s disease."

  • ‘This didn’t have to happen’: Southern Illinois hospitals filling their ICUs, asking the state for help

    The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has hit many parts of the state hard, but perhaps no region has felt it more than southern Illinois, where hospitals say they’re filling their ICU beds, postponing surgeries and even turning away some patients. In southern Illinois, just 8% of ICU beds were available as of Wednesday night, and the weekly average was even less: 6%. At one point last week, only ...

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Responds To Male Reporter Who Asked About Joe Biden’s Support For Abortion Rights: “You Have Never Faced Those Choices”

    A central topic at the White House Daily Press Briefing on Thursday was the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a Texas anti-abortion law. A standout moment came when a male reporter, Owen Jensen of EWTN, a Catholic news network, pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights while […]

  • A look inside overwhelmed ICU at a Kansas hospital as nurses care for COVID-19 patients

    When it comes to the pandemic, a Kansas City ICU nurse believes people outside the hospital walls don’t have the same sense of urgency as those working in, in-patient.

  • Did Ryan Cole really insinuate Boise surgeon’s death was caused by COVID-19 vaccine?

    “It looks to me like you’re using his death to promote a non-factual story about COVID and to promote yourself,” the surgeon’s widow said she told Cole. │ Opinion

  • ‘COVID Has Broken You People’: Pennsylvania School District Melts Down Over Mask Battle

    Matthew HatcherA local Pennsylvania school board member resigned in disgust over death threats he claims to have received in the course of a fierce battle over whether his public school district should require masks in elementary schools.“COVID has broken you people, and it’s disgusting,” Central Bucks County School Board Vice President John Gamble said at a public meeting Tuesday night, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. “Common decency—you all need to find it real fast.”Gamble last w

  • 5 Myths About Depression Everyone Should Know

    No, the condition doesn’t only affect your mood.