A starved dog was abandoned on a rural Ga. road; the culprits didn’t realize a camera was watching

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the owner of a dog found abandoned.

The Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday that someone dropped off the dog near the Bryan County/Effingham County line.

The dog’s ribs were visible and it had patches of fur missing.

Investigators released trail camera images of what appears to be a black Jeep SUV they want to find. The Sheriff’s Office believes the people in the SUV abandoned the dog.

The suspected crime touched a nerve on Facebook, with people commenting it was “sick,” “sad,” and “ridiculous.”

If you have any information on the SUV or the dog you are asked to call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office or Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-4195

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information that could help the sheriff’s office identify the owner or owners is asked to get in touch with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Offie or Effingham Sheriff at 912-754-4195.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: