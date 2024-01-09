Starved puppy was left to die on curb in Ohio. 2 years later, he still needs a home

A puppy in Ohio is in need of a home two years after he was left to die on the side of a road.

Xavier was found in January 2022, starved, left inside a crate in freezing temperatures on a curb in Youngstown, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

“He has been treated like a piece of garbage. A broken toy to be tossed out on the lawn. This is evil,” the post said.

Xavier after he was rescued. Mahoning County Dog Warden's Facebook page

Xavier was put in the care of Animal Charity of Ohio, where he was treated for months.

Xavier is treated after being rescued. Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page

“He is by no means out of the woods but moving in the right direction with kidney function. His white blood cell count is still low but his kidneys are starting to work better, they are continuing treatment with fluids and antibiotics but the doctor didn’t have much bad to say except he still has a long road,” a Feb. 3, 2022, updated Facebook post from Animal Charity said.

Xavier Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page

Now, two years later, Xavier is thriving and doing well, according to a new Facebook post from Animal Charity.

“He has been through so much in his short 2 years of life,” the post said.

Xavier was in foster care for some time, but is now back at the animal shelter, the post said. He is looking to be adopted.

“He loves people!!! And is working on being dog friendly with all. He loves time with toys, walks and cuddling his people,” the post said.

Anyone interested in inquiring about adopting Xavier can fill out an application at www.animalcharityofohio.org/adopt or email acoadoption@gmail.com.

