Starving ‘violent’ bear charges child and dogs on family hike, Alaska officials say

A violent and hungry bear charged toward a child on an Alaska trail, officials said.

A family with dogs and children was hiking a trail at an Alaska state park when a black bear sow bolted from the bushes behind the group, Alaska State Parks said in a Tuesday news release.

“The bear was shot and killed in the encounter and the family escaped uninjured,” Alaska State Parks wrote. “At this time, bears in general around the state are prepping for hibernation and are gathering as much food as possible.”

During this time of year, there is less food around for bears, and many are starving, parks officials said.

All bears are looking for food to fatten up before winter. They eat “nearly nonstop” in a process called hyperphagia, according to the National Park Service. Some bears can gain more than 3 pounds a day during this time, McClatchy previously reported.

“As the summer season ends, the air becomes crisp, leaves change and fall from trees, and bears become more active,” the National Park Service said. “They’re on the hunt for food. During the fall months, bears eat and drink nearly nonstop.”

Because bears are searching for food so often, they become more active and can “exhibit opportunistic predatory behavior,” Alaska State Parks said.

“If you plan to hike in the near future, please be sure to stay fully alert of your surroundings,” Alaska State Parks said. “Keep your pets on a leash, and have proper bear defense on your person.”